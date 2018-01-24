Today’s Headlines
- NYPD Confirms Workers Are Bearing the Brunt of de Blasio’s Pointless E-Bike Crackdown (Rag)
- Cuomo Is Still Playing Games With the Subway (Politico, News, NYT)
- Will Byford Reform the MTA’s Muddled Performance Metrics? (Voice)
- American Prospect: Gateway Is Not a “Nice-to-Have Novelty”
- De Blasio and Other Mayors to Waste Afternoon in DC (NY1)
- Someone Tell Andrew Lanza Most New Yorkers Already Pay to Get Around (NY1)
- DOT and MTA Will Hold L Shutdown Open House Tonight (NY1)
- Brooklyn Pols Are Stressing Out Over the BQE (Bklyn Paper)
- School Bus Drivers Hit Child, Woman in Separate Crashes in Jamaica and Harlem (NY1, News)
- USPS Driver Runs Over Three People in Murray Hill Crosswalk (News, Post)
- SI Driver Rips Car in Half and Narrowly Misses Bystanders — No Charges (Advance 1, 2; WNBC)
- The Never Ending Struggle for Free Auto Storage in NYC (WCBS)
