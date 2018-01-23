Eyes on the Street: Dockless Citi Bike Prototypes Spotted in Brooklyn

Citi Bike operator Motivate confirmed that the black bikes belong to the company.

Photo: Paul Goebel
Photo: Paul Goebel

Black bicycles with the distinctive Citi Bike frame, fenders, and handlebars have been spotted around Brooklyn this month, and we can confirm that they are prototypes for potential dockless bike-share service operated by Motivate.

Last night, Paul Goebel shared photos of a test bike locked to a rack in Carroll Gardens. In one of his photos you can make out the QR code above the rear wheel lock that users would scan to unlock the bike. The bike also has a larger basket than current Citi Bikes, enclosed on three sides:

Near Motivate’s Sunset Park headquarters, Alan Gerber spied a few varieties of Motivate test bikes, including one GenZe-brand electric bike. (Motivate recently announced the addition of 250 GenZe e-bikes to its Ford GoBike San Francisco operation.)

A Motivate spokesperson confirmed to Streetsblog that the black bikes and GenZe e-bikes belong to the company.

Bike-share experts usually cite the durability of Motivate’s bicycles as one of its competitive advantages, but the company has some catching up to do on dockless technology, with other bike-share operators having run such systems for a few years now. Adding the flexibility of dockless operations is probably essential for Motivate to keep up in the increasingly competitive bike-share sector.

Last month DOT put out a request for expressions of interest for companies looking to run dockless bike-share in areas not currently served by Citi Bike. The Motivate spokesperson said the company is considering responding to the city’s request.

  • kevd

    Could Motivate’s financial interest and cozy relationship with the city lead to a revision of NYC’s idiotic ban on ebikes, despite the mayor’s desire to screw over the working poor who deliver our food?

    (I’ll still make fun of able-bodied adults on e-bikes)

  • Elizabeth F

    Doubtless, Motivate is testing pedal-assist (NOT throttle-based) e-bikes, which are already legal in NYC. There is no chance that throttles will become legal in NYC any time soon. Most existing delivery e-bikes can be brought into compliance with current NYC law simply by disabling or removing the throttle.

  • r

    Don’t make fun of able-bodied people on e-bikes or pedal-assisted e-bikes. You have no idea just from looking at someone if they’re able bodied. Anything that expands bicycling and non-car travel should be embraced.

  • kevd

    i have no doubt that the described distinction is 100% lost on everyone enforcing the idiotic rule.
    Also, I think I’m gonna trust macartney on this one.

  • macartney

    Pedal assist ebikes are *NOT* legal in NYC. The Mayor and NYPD have clarified this over and over and over gain.

  • kevd

    I can embrace the technology and oppose the prohibition while also mocking people behind their backs.

  • Elizabeth F

    This is nothing more than an excuse for inaction. “NYPD are dumb, so why should we even try to follow the law?” Well… if you TRY to follow the law, you will be more likely to get the citation thrown out in court. And if enough people prevail in that manner, NYPD will figure it out.

  • kevd

    I don’t believe that actually is the law.
    i don’t believe that the people enforcing the law understand what the law even is, if it is that convoluted.

    Certainly isn’t inaction on my part. I’m 100% compliant on my leg powered bikes. While I don’t ride an ebike (because those functional legs) I do support their full legalization. Throttle. Pedal, whatever. As long as they max out at 20 or 25 I’m for them 100%.

  • Elizabeth F

    > Pedal assist ebikes are *NOT* legal in NYC

    They are legal. See the following legal opinion. This is also consistent with enforcement action. NOBODY who has studied the law has been able to justify the opinion that pedal assist is illegal in NYC.

    http://www.citylandnyc.org/scooters-hoverboards-bicycles-whats-legal/
    https://zenofebike.blogspot.com/2017/12/history-of-e-bike-laws-in-ny-state.html

    > The Mayor and NYPD have clarified this over and over and over gain.

    First of all… the Mayor and NYPD are not lawyers or judges, and it is unreasonable to expect them to fully understand every law. That being the case, see here where DeBlasio admitted they are legal and Trottenberg mused over how one might convert delivery workers to pedal assist:

    https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2017/12/15/confronted-by-delivery-workers-in-sunset-park-de-blasio-insists-on-e-bike-crackdown/

  • Elizabeth F

    > I don’t believe that actually is the law.

    See above…

    > i don’t believe that the people enforcing the law understand what the law even is, if it is that convoluted.

    Of course they don’t. That’s why our government has a court system — in which lawyers can present opposing arguments on what the law is, and judges can make final decisions.

    > Throttle. Pedal, whatever. As long as they max out at 20 or 25 I’m for them 100%.

    Throttles will never be legal in NYC.

  • kevd

    And you accuse ME of making an excuse of inaction?
    They certainly will never be legal with an attitude like that!

  • Elizabeth F

    kevd… I say this based on 3 years of concerted, industry-funded efforts to legalize all kinds of e-bikes in NY State, with or without throttle. Every time, NYC folks killed the legislation. Even in NYC, there is a lot of political goodwill for pedal-assist, but not for throttles. This year, the effort is to focus on just pedal assist, and it is far more likely to succeed. (There is no doubt that pedal assist is illegal in NY State outside of NYC; and efforts are to fix that problem).

  • macartney

    From your link:

    “Adding a motor to a bicycle triggers State law requirements. As a general rule, motor vehicles must be registered with the State Department of Motor Vehicles before they can be legally operated on public roadways… Because motor vehicles have the twin requirements of being motorized and operating on public streets, the pedelec bicycle need not—and in fact, cannot—be registered because it is incapable of operation without the assistance of human muscle power. E-bikes and several types of mopeds such as those used often by food delivery drivers, however, may not be used in public without registration.”

    As clarified by the Mayor’s staff:

    “‘After publication, the mayor’s office clarified by email that pedal-assist bikes “are categorized as ‘motorized scooters,’ making them illegal to operate on City streets.'”

    https://theoutline.com/post/2447/everyone-hates-e-bikes?zd=1

    So again: *NOT* legal on the streets of NYC.

  • kevd

    So you are the expert, then!

    It is crazy that where ebikes make even MORE SENSE, where distances are greater and speeds higher, they are all illegal.
    It seems to me that most New Yorkers who know about it are pretty sickened by the NYPD’s confiscation of e-bikes from delivery people (read the twitter comments when they brag about how many underpaid immigrants they put out of work). So I hope the political will shifts overtime to be more in line with public opinion.

    PS Do you know examples non-throttle assist ebikes? When I google, I think I only find models with throttles (or I don’t fully understand the difference)

  • JarekFA

    Yah, such bullshit. I get tired on the bridges. Wouldn’t mind a little boost from time to time. So stupid. So fucking stupid. But sure, drive a 53 foot truck trailer through midtown on Lex and cops won’t do shit even though it’s totally illegal as fuck.

  • Elizabeth F

    > “‘After publication, the mayor’s office clarified by email that pedal-assist bikes “are categorized as ‘motorized scooters,’

    OK, a few points here:

    1. The article you cited above is from November, 2017. The Streetsblog article I shared above is December 15, 2017. Clearly, the Mayor’s understanding of the law has “evolved” in that time.

    2. Pedal-assist e-bikes are most definitely NOT motorized scooters because they require SOME human power to move. NYC Administrative code therefore does not prohibit their use. So we know the Mayor was wrong in this case just by looking carefully at the law he is citing:

    https://law.justia.com/codes/new-york/2006/new-york-city-administrative-code-new/adc019-176.2_19-176.2.html

    > Adding a motor to a bicycle triggers State law requirements.

    Yes… this is what makes pedelecs illegal in NY State, OUTSIDE of NYC. That is why there are efforts in Albany to change this law. HOWEVER… NY State has a system of “carve-outs” in which NYC law is trumps NYS law. Pretty much the entire NYS Vehicle & Traffic Law is replaced by local NYC Administrative Code. That’s how NYC makes its own laws about turn on red, truck routes, speed limits, etc.

    In this case, the state law defining pedelecs as “motorcycles” and requiring their registration just does not apply. If you don’t believe me… ask yourself why NYC went to the effort to define and ban “motorized scooters” in 2004? (Answer: because before that law was passed, they were legal in NYC, even though they were already illegal in the rest of NYS).

    https://zenofebike.blogspot.com/2017/12/history-of-e-bike-laws-in-ny-state.html

  • JarekFA
  • Elizabeth F

    > So you are the expert, then!

    Apparently I am. At least, I’ve spent WAY too much time on this issue in the past year. Because I rely on my e-bike, your mocking not withstanding, and I don’t want it confiscated.

    > It is crazy that where ebikes make even MORE SENSE, where distances are greater and speeds higher, they are all illegal.

    Yes… that is why we are working on a pedal-assist e-bike bill in Albany.

    > It seems to me that most New Yorkers who know about it are
    > pretty sickened by the NYPD’s…

    I think our best hope is that everyone coalesces around support for pedal assist ONLY as a “compromise” and a good way to end the constant e-bike angst. This is something many politicians, upstate and downstate, can support. One way or another, practice on the ground needs to come in line with the pedal-assist message as well. For that reason, although I too am sickened by the targeting of delivery workers, I firmly believe they can and should improve their legal position by disabling their throttles.

    > Do you know examples non-throttle assist ebikes?

    Almost all e-bikes have cadence or torque sensors, which qualify them as pedal assist. If they also have a throttle, all you have to do to convert to pedal-assist is disable/remove that throttle. I did that to my Arrow (delivery) e-bike last Spring. Many e-bike models are designed to be sold with or without throttle, depending on local regulations.

    Many e-bikes, particularly those of European design (where throttles are illegal), are designed purely as pedal assist. This is increasingly true for mid-drive e-bikes (vs hub motors), which I believe really are the future of the industry.

    There are three e-bike shops in NYC that are committed to selling ONLY legal, pedal-assist e-bikes. Because of this commitment, they have successfully avoided paying fines for selling illegal “motorized scooters.” If you are interested, I would recommend you stop in at these shops and try their wares: Greenpath, Bicycle Habitat, and Propel E-Bikes.

  • Altered Beast

    hmmm. seems their headquarters are in industry city and Citibike HQ is there too. I wonder if they fight it out?

  • Elizabeth F

    Motivate IS CitiBike.

  • redbike

    Replace the mingy stingy cargo carriers currently on CitiBikes with the apparently more-capacious baskets pictured on these prototypes!

  • JarekFA

    Elizabeth – I [totally platonic] love your e-bike/pedal assist advocacy and information that you provide [even if I’m not 100% certain if the state of the law is accurate – does anyone truly “know”].

    And I appreciate that we have another long distance bike commuter who weighs in from time to time (aside from Ferdinand, who pedals a regular bike from Woodhaven and admonishes us all for being bike scowflaws and inviting the police persecution). Like, people talk about using e-bikes for long distance commutes. And you do! You literally live in the ‘burbs and you literally pedal a bike into the city. To me, that’s fucking awesome!

  • JarekFA

    I once got my bag strap caught in the “bungee cords” from the citibike basket. I tried for like 20 minutes to disentangle it. I ultimately had to cut the bungee cord (and yes, damaging the bike itself). However, these baskets will become trash receptacles.

  • kevd

    I’m hoping to stay on “push-bikes” for a long time. With luck I won’t be looking into ebikes for another 25 years – but one never knows what could happen with ones health…. So that could lead me to investigating ebikes –
    or if my commuting were to increase dramatically.

  • dpecs

    My feeling is if they can have baskets in Philadelphia (which is admittedly not run by Motivate) and Portland (which is) they can surely get away with having baskets on Citibike (and hopefully they’re moving in that direction

  • Rex Rocket

    I think the original design of the citbike “holder” was to preclude use by delivery people. It is a horrible thing, can hold nothing, no matter how securely fastened with the elastic cord everything will fly out at the first pothole, and of course, nothing fits in it.

  • dpecs

    I don’t know whether it was to preclude use by delivery people or to prevent it from turning into a trash receptacle, but either way, it’s just crappy design. And if frickin’ let’s-Crisco-the-streetlights Philly can be trusted with two baskets on most Indego bikes (one on the handlebars and one as a kind of pannier), New York can be trusted too.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Shared bikes in Shanghai. Photo: Mark Gorton

Bike-Share as a Speculative Venture

By Ben Fried |
New York, you may have heard, is about to get invaded by a swarm of bike-share companies - often described as "dockless" bike-share because they use "smart locks," not fixed stations, to secure the bicycles. But dockless systems have been operating in American cities for some time now. The real distinguishing feature of the new arrivals is that they're financed like Silicon Valley start-ups.

The Next Brooklyn Bike-Share Expansion Will Be the Thinnest Part of Citi Bike

By Ben Fried |
DOT unveiled its latest Citi Bike expansion map last week, and the stations look significantly more spread out than stations in the rest of the system. Spread-out stations are a problem for bike-share users because people have to walk farther to make trips, and that costs time. The National Association of City Transportation Officials recommends 28 stations per square mile — and […]