This Week: Tell DOT Your Ideas for Next Phase of Queens Boulevard Redesign

More people are biking on Queens Boulevard since bike lanes were added, and injuries to cyclists and pedestrians are down dramatically. Photo: Stephen Miller
The de Blasio administration’s Queens Boulevard redesign is a major success, with serious crashes down and cyclist counts up on the four miles of the street that have a bike lane.

By calming traffic on Queens Boulevard’s service roads, adding protected bike lanes, pedestrian space, and safer crossings, DOT has made the city’s most notoriously dangerous street much more welcoming for walking and biking. The old “Boulevard of Death” label no longer applies. No one has been killed in a traffic crash on Queens Boulevard since 2014.

This year, DOT plans to extend the redesign east from Rego Park to Forest Hills, between Yellowstone Boulevard and Union Turnpike. The public will have a chance to weigh in this week, when DOT hosts a public workshop at Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

Here’s what else is happening this week. Check the full calendar for more info on these and other events.

  • Today: The Brooklyn CB 5 transportation committee will hear from DOT about bringing Select Bus Service upgrades to the B82, which runs along Flatlands Avenue, Kings Highway, Bay Parkway, and Cropsey Avenue in Southern Brooklyn. 404 Pine Street. 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday: DOT holds a workshop on safety improvements to Queens Boulevard between Yellowstone Boulevard and Union Turnpike. Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Boulevard. 6:30 p.m.
  • More Tuesday: TransitCenter hosts a panel on Governor Cuomo’s congestion pricing plan. 1 Whitehall St., 17th Floor, Manhattan, 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: MTA and DOT convene the first in a series of open house feedback sessions on plans for the L train shutdown. Progress High School for Professional Careers, 850 Grand Street, Brooklyn. The session runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and participants can come by anytime.
  • More Wednesday: Bronx CB 5 will discuss the fourth phase of DOT’s Grand Concourse “Great Streets” redesign. Davidson Community Center, 2038 Davidson Avenue. 6 p.m.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.

