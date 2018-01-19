De Blasio Leaves the Door Open to Congestion Pricing

The mayor's comments on WNYC make it clear, however, that any congestion pricing plan will have to be protected from death by a thousand exemptions.

Photo: NYC Mayor's Office/Flickr
With Governor Cuomo’s long-awaited Fix NYC recommendations [PDF] dominating today’s news cycle, Mayor de Blasio has softened his tone on congestion pricing. The mayor’s remarks on WNYC this morning suggest a congestion pricing plan would be in play at City Hall, but it will have to be protected from death by a thousand exemptions.

On Brian Lehrer, de Blasio continued to plug his millionaires tax — which would do nothing to reduce traffic — as a superior MTA funding mechanism to congestion pricing. But he called the Fix NYC proposal an “improvement over previous plans.”

De Blasio also said there should be consistent policy governing taxis, Uber, and similar services, and that the plan should reduce the mileage of for-hire vehicles traveling with no passengers. The Fix NYC plan sets out do just that.

On his wish list, de Blasio said the legislature should consider accommodations for “hardship cases,” like people who drive into Manhattan for medical appointments.

The Fix NYC report does say that care should be taken not to impose undue hardship on poor residents, while pointing out that there are very, very few low-income motorists who would be hurt by a Manhattan pricing cordon. From the Times:

The report dismissed those claims, saying only 4 percent of residents of other boroughs commute to jobs in Manhattan in a vehicle, or approximately 118,000 residents. Of those, it said, more than half were higher income individuals, and fewer than 5,000 of them would qualify as working poor.

The impulse to carve out wide exemptions, as opposed to precisely-targeted discounts for people in genuine need, will have to be guarded against as the plan goes through the legislative process. When a Manhattan resident called in to WNYC asking for a blanket exemption for people who live in the cordon zone — one of the wealthiest districts in the city — de Blasio didn’t rule it out.

Examples from other cities show that carving out exceptions for subsets of motorists is a recipe for an ineffective plan.

In Stockholm, congestion pricing has few exemptions, and the city has seen consistent results from its fee for more than a decade. Because the fee does what it promised, it is still exceedingly popular.

London, meanwhile, has a menu of exemptions and discounts, including taxis and residents of the charging zone. “Unfortunately, the shift to exempt traffic has diluted the scheme’s effectiveness,” writes road pricing researcher Lewis Lehe. Lehe notes that London traffic would be worse without pricing — at least 20 percent slower, according to Charles Komanoff — but the carve-outs make the congestion charge less effective.

Cuomo’s proposal is a solid start. It remains to be seen whether he’ll use his bully pulpit to push the plan through and, just as important, prevent it from being watered down.

  • Larry Littlefield

    All Democrats are in favor of having the government redistribute income.

    The difference in New York is that our Democrats are so in favor that they don’t particularly care in which direction the income is redistributed. Even if the pretense is redistribution down.

    And New York Republicans are also in favor of having the government redistribute income, as long as it is redistributed up.

    So yes, one has to beware DeBlasio. But one has to beware the state legislature far more.

    The bottom line is we’ll end up with a congestion charge AND higher taxes in the end. So they’ll all be happy.

  • JK

    Pricing in 2020, but first, “We must first improve mass transit capacity and reliability.” OK, L train is going to be shut from April 2019 until July 2020 — if MTA performs minor miracle and a major repair completed on schedule.

  • Folicle

    If you don’t exempt residents of the zone then they will never vote for it.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Then don’t let them vote.

    When they rob our future, there are no votes against.

    If they actually want to do something that might benefit the serfs and the future, they’ll give people permission to vote no and pass it by one vote in each house.

  • Folicle

    I know – democracy is a pesky thing when you feel certain that you know what is good for voters better than they do. But somehow Americans seem strangely wed to the idea that they decide their destiny.

  • JarekFA

    I used to live in the zone and if I still did I would’ve voted for it.

  • JarekFA

    Maybe some residents want less congestion on their streets? Crazy I know.

  • Inside the zone is probably where public support for congestion pricing is highest.

  • Toddster

    I find the parking placard paragraph interesting. While it’s sorely needed, am I the only one reading it as another attempt at Cuomo trying to emasculate De Blasio, who refuses to reign in the abuse despite all the coverage it gets? Or his attempt at driving a wedge between De Blasio and his base, aka parking obsessed public union supporters?

    Maybe I’m reading in too much. Either way it’ll be great if it happens.

  • vnm

    Maybe, maybe not. Residents of the zone are the ones who have to suffer the most from the abjectly horrendous traffic at, say, the mouth of the Holland, Lincoln tunnels, etc. They stand to gain the most in terms of quality of life from reduction in traffic.

  • Wilfried84

    Something like 80% of people within the zone do not own cars. So, unless they suffer from Stockholm Syndrome (which is entirely possible, considering how these things go), why wouldn’t they support it (FWIW, I live in the zone, and I think we should have had this five years ago)? And I’m willing to bet that car owners in the zone are way richer than even the average NYC car owner, who are richer on average than non-car owners. They would have to be.

  • Guest

    Unlikely. Polls have shown the highest support for the idea comes from people living in Manhattan.

  • Guest

    If only we had a mayor who informed himself with data and critical thinking and not just made-up anecdotes. Anyone driving to a doctor’s appointment in the CBD is already paying a fortune to park their car and surely could afford the congestion fee if heading in during peak hours.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    I live outside the zone but would love them to extend the zone to where I live. I’ve always worked in the zone.

  • Folicle

    It’s been a while since I lived in NYC, but wouldn’t an election on this involve all five boroughs? And not just the privileged, wealthy folks in Manhattan under 96th Street who can easily take a cab, Uber or subway?

  • Folicle

    Just because somebody doesn’t own a car doesn’t mean they do not benefit from one. A family member or roommate may own a vehicle, or their friends and family may want to visit or give them a ride.

