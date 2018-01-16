This Week: Crosstown Protected Bike Lanes for Midtown South Wednesday is the big day, with public meetings about protected crosstown bike lanes in Midtown, the Fourth Avenue redesign in Brooklyn, and the next phase of the Queens Boulevard redesign.

In 2017, DOT installed 25 miles of protected bike lanes, more than any previous year. Even as protected bike lanes extend to new neighborhoods, however, sections of the network remain patchy and incomplete. One of the glaring voids is the absence of protected crosstown bike routes in Manhattan, and it looks like this is the year the city will tackle that.

Midtown’s painted crosstown bike lanes are often obstructed by parked cars and trucks, or used illegally by drivers looking to bypass lines of other vehicles. Crosstown bike routes need more protections to keep cyclists safe and get cars out of their path.

On Wednesday, DOT will present a plan for crosstown protected bike lanes in Midtown.

It’s a big day for two other major bike projects, with public meetings about the Fourth Avenue redesign in Brooklyn and the next phase of the Queens Boulevard redesign.

Check the full calendar for more info on these and other events.

Wednesday: Brooklyn Community Board 7 is expected to vote on the DOT redesign of Fourth Avenue at its monthly meeting. 4201 4th Avenue (entrance on 43rd Street), Brooklyn. 6:30 p.m.

DOT presents a plan for crosstown protected bike lanes at Manhattan Community Board 4. 307 West 43rd Street, Manhattan. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: The 112th Precinct Community Council meets, and DOT representatives are expected to discuss the next phase of . 6840 Austin Street, Queens. 7:30 p.m.

