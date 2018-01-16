Shameful Scenes From de Blasio’s Crackdown on Delivery Workers Who Use Electric Bikes

As NYPD boasts about confiscating bikes from people trying to support themselves and their families, cyclists continue to face the real mortal threat on NYC streets.

NYPD collects e-bikes on First Avenue in Manhattan. Photo: @belleoflonglake/Twitter
NYPD collects e-bikes on First Avenue in Manhattan. Photo: @belleoflonglake/Twitter

As promised, Mayor de Blasio’s crackdown on electric bikes is in effect. NYPD precincts are boasting about confiscating bikes from delivery workers in the name of Vision Zero, though there is no evidence that e-bike riders pose a significant public safety threat.

Over the weekend, the 19th Precinct, on the Upper East Side, tweeted a photo of seized e-bikes:

This morning the 108th Precinct said officers were taking parked e-bikes and scooters from streets and sidewalks in Long Island City:

Midtown South bragged about “Vision Zero safety initiative” e-bike seizures, in a tweet that was subsequently deleted.

And last week, Transportation Alternatives Queens organizer and Biking Public Project co-founder Jessame Hannus posted the above photo of a 13th Precinct bike sting at 21st Street and First Avenue, where officers were collecting bikes as delivery workers rode by in the bike lane.

Announced last fall, de Blasio’s crackdown was triggered by Upper West Side resident Matthew Shefler, whose complaints about e-bike riders were amplified by WNYC. The city has produced no data to back up the mayor’s contention that training NYPD traffic enforcement resources on delivery workers — many of whom are immigrants, middle-aged or older, who need e-bikes to meet the physical demands of the job — will make streets safer.

To the contrary, available information suggests the e-bike threat is all but non-existent. In the latest installment of his essay on de Blasio’s war on delivery workers — read it here — Biking Public Project organizer Do Lee says that, according to NYPD, statistics on injuries determined to be caused by e-bike riders are lumped with other cyclist-caused crashes. Writes Lee:

In NYC, cyclist-caused injuries comprise only a tiny fraction of all traffic-related injuries — in 2016 for example, cyclists caused only about half of one percent (0.5% or 311 of 60,399) of all traffic injuries. Thus e-bike riders as a fraction of this number are simply not causing a high rate of injuries.

At a recent Community Board 7 meeting, the 20th Precinct, which covers the Upper West Side, said that out of 58 bike crashes in 2017, only one involved an e-bike rider, according to Village Voice reporter Christopher Robbins.

E-bikes are legal to own, but due to a quirk in state law are illegal to ride. Rather than ignore the law, as the city mostly did before, or work to get it changed, de Blasio has chosen to make an example of people who rely on e-bikes to support themselves and their families, hitting them with hefty fines, loss of personal property, and in some cases the possibility of deportation.

De Blasio insists he’s targeting business owners rather than delivery workers themselves, but that’s a fiction, since most workers are employed as independent contractors and use their own bikes.

Says Lee:

Jiang, a Chinese delivery worker, told us that delivery workers used to be primarily scared of being robbed. Now he says, “We get scared when we see the police — fear in the heart. Every ticket is $500. Receiving two tickets, one month’s work goes down the drain.”

While NYPD terrorizes working cyclists, people on bikes continue to face the real mortal threat on NYC streets. More city cyclists were killed by motorists in 2017 than in any year since 2007.

  • It’s worth repeating an unpopular truth: delivery workers brought this crackdown on themselves by riding on the sidewalk and riding in the wrong direction on streets. If they had ridden in accordance with traffic rules, then there would have been no complaints; and the fact that the vehicles themselves are illegal would be overlooked as always.

    “Every ticket is $500. Receiving two tickets, one month’s work goes down the drain.”

    That’s exactly how a ticket is supposed to work. The fine is supposed to be enough to convince the violator not to do the illegal act anymore. If you don’t want a crippling fine, then don’t ride an e-bike.

    Of course, there is staggering inequality here. In order for tickets for cars to have a similar impact on deinsentivising bad behaviour, they ought to carry fines of something like $5000. And the fact that that there is no punishment for drivers that is comparable to the enormous penalty for e-bike riders is a scandalous result of the twisted car-centric American culture, strengthened by racism and classism due to the fact that the e-bike riders are working-class and non-white.

    But we cannot protest the enforcement of the law regarding e-bikes by saying “yabbut…” and pointing to another group of law-breakers. I defer to no one in my hatred for cars and my contempt for drivers; and I am perfectly aware that drivers create a deadly danger, while e-bike riders create only an annoyance. Yet even I know that absolutely no one is going to be convinced that the crackdown on e-bikes is a bad thing on the strength of the argument that cars are worse.

    The only reasonable remedy to this problem is to argue for the legalisation of e-bikes as motorcycles — not bicycles; so they should require registration and insurance, the licensure of riders, and the requirement to stay off of bike lanes and any other infrastructure that is meant for bicycles.

  • qrt145

    Technical question: if the bikes are legal to own but not to operate, on what grounds does the NYPD confiscate bikes that are parked? They are not being “operated”.

  • djx

    “But we cannot protest the enforcement of the law regarding e-bikes by saying “yabbut…”

    Yes we can. I pay taxes. I walk on the street. I expect and demand NYPD use their resources effectively. It’s BS they are wasting time and money (my money in part) on low-hanging fruit. Ticket anyone, but a concerted “crackdown” is a waste of resources we can’t afford.

    Traffic enforcement in the 21st century should be largely data-driven, just like crime enforcement often is.

    “Stop the killers, don’t go for the easy tickets” is a strong message.

  • Ed Ravin

    I disagree with some of the editorializing in this article, which seem to be pasted into every Streetsblog article on e-bikes and delivery workers:

    * “immigrants, middle-aged or older, who need e-bikes to meet the physical demands of the job” – I don’t buy this. Ten or so years ago, these restaurant delivery jobs were handled by the same immigrants on regular bikes. They managed to earn their living. If the demands of the job have gotten harder since then, that’s the fault of the restaurants, and should be dealt with as a labor enforcement issue.

    * “there is no evidence that e-bike riders pose a significant public safety threat” – the delivery cyclists on e-bikes go at speeds much faster than the average cyclist, and they still run lights and ride on sidewalks almost as much as they did when they were on regular bikes. They scare plenty of pedestrians, making their life miserable, and they also scare other cyclists (even diehards like me, like when I slow down for a red light and an e-biker passes me on my right, in the door zone, at high speed, with just inches to spare). As livable streets advocates, we should not pretend that there is no problem with this behavior.

    * “most workers are employed as independent contractors and use their own bikes” – let’s face it, most of these workers are exploited by their real employers, the restaurants, getting peanuts in pay for their delivery work and living on the tips. Statements like this effectively defend the right of the restaurants to exploit their delivery workers. See http://www.nytimes.com/2012/03/04/nyregion/for-food-delivery-workers-speed-tips-and-fear-on-wheels.html for one report on how oppressive this job can be.

  • r

    “It’s worth repeating an unpopular truth: delivery workers brought this crackdown on themselves by riding on the sidewalk and riding in the wrong direction on streets.”

    This is insensitive victim blaming at its worst and excuses away the waste of NYPD resources, as if the department isn’t supposed to base its enforcement priorities on data. One can absolutely criticize this crackdown by pointing to more dangerous and urgent threats.

  • Ed Ravin

    NYPD reserves the right to confiscate any bicycle locked on the street, especially if it’s not parked at a bike rack (but they’ll make exceptions for that when necessary). They forcefully interpret Admistrative Code 16-122 (https://www.lawserver.com/law/state/new-york/ny-laws/ny_new_york_city_administrative_code_16-122) as giving them the authority to take any “abandoned” property on public streets. Funny how it never applies to a corporate-backed newspaper box or a fancy apartment building’s “no parking” sign in front of their entrance.

  • bggb

    They managed to earn their living.

    They usually earned poverty wages. The e-bikes might help them earn slightly less than poverty wages.

    the delivery cyclists on e-bikes go at speeds much faster than the average cyclist, and they still run lights and ride on sidewalks almost as much as they did when they were on regular bikes.

    I wouldn’t say ‘much’. I’d say marginally. Maybe 15-20% faster?

    Statements like this effectively defend the right of the restaurants to exploit their delivery workers.

    I don’t follow how you got to your conclusion. They are stating a fact (most delivery people are independent contractors). I don’t see anything that defends this as fair or good.

  • bggb

    The assumption that safer riding would mean that a marginalized, low-wage group comprised largely of immigrants would receive better treatment (let alone fair treatment) doesn’t seem well-founded.

  • “Ten or so years ago, these restaurant delivery jobs were handled by the same immigrants on regular bikes.”

    Ten or so years ago there weren’t services like Seamless or Amazon Prime Now. Service areas have increased, as have the number of deliveries people need to make per shift.

    No one is arguing that delivery cyclists are saints. I don’t know anyone who’d argue otherwise. The question is if draconian measures and steep fines are necessary given what the data says about deaths and injuries.

    I’d also note that a “progressive” like de Blasio should know that these workers are exploited by their real employers and should have considered that when he announced this crackdown, which assumes that restaurant owners will be on the up and up and not pass the fines on to the workers they exploit. The very fact that this job can be oppressive means that the mayor has a moral obligation to not add to that oppression.

  • Brad Aaron

    With the possible exception of the word “need,” none of those statements are editorializing.

  • Brad Aaron

    What data exists show they are a threat to no one.

    Which means they brought it on themselves only in the sense that they are a vulnerable population that the mayor and NYPD can scapegoat and beat up on without much worry about the fallout.

    Historically, vulnerable populations don’t get left alone because they follow rules.

    You are blaming victims.

  • They would still be a marginalised low-wage group suffering under oppressive working conditions. This will be true until the revolution comes. But if delivery people on e-bikes stopped at red lights and stayed off the sidewalk, they would not be the focus of this exaggerated police attention which is a reaction to a spate of complaints.

  • I have acknowledged that delivery people on e-bikes are a threat to no one. They are no more than an annoyance.

    However, by being an annoyance, they aroused complaints on the part of people who wouldn’t otherwise have noticed them. This has snowballed into a police crackdown, mainly because the people doing the complaining are privileged white people.

    If not for their riding style, delivery would absolutely be left alone, because the same class that is doing the complaining is benefitting from the service.

  • r

    “But if delivery people on e-bikes stopped at red lights and stayed off the sidewalk, they would not be the focus of this exaggerated police attention which is a reaction to a spate of complaints.”

    This shows a shocking disregard for how policing tends to work. There are larger, institutional facts at play that have nothing to do with behavior.

    By the way, “spate of complaints” = one guy who called into WNYC. Trust me, lots of people complain about reckless driving, but the cops never confiscate off-route trucks or ticket their operators.

  • It is clear that the enforcement priorities here are completely wrongheaded; and it is clear also that, from a rational standpoint, data should be the basis on which enforcement policies are made.

    But advancing that argument in the real world is pretty difficult. When you’re caught spitting in the street and you say to the cop “why don’t you leave me alone and go arrest a murderer”, people will laugh at you, even if they agree that your offence is not nearly as serious as a murderer’s.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Weekly Carnage

By Summer Greenstein |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle violence across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (5 Killed This Week, 151 This Year, 12 Drivers Charged*) Mott Haven: Ignecio Cubano, 69, Run Down by Semi Truck Driver in […]

Today’s Headlines

By Brad Aaron |
Bloomberg: Parents and Kids, Not NYPD, Responsible for Street Safety (News) NYPD Entrusts Kids’ Lives to Part-Time Workers Who Earn Little and Buy Their Own Uniforms (Post) More Coverage of Scott Stringer’s Strange Presser From DNA and Gothamist TransNat Notes Cluster of Child Deaths in East Harlem Where Was Cy Vance the Day Amar Diarrassouba Died? (Epoch […]

Today’s Headlines

By Stephen Miller |
MTA’s Wish List Offers Preview of Next Five-Year Capital Plan (NYT, 2nd Ave Sagas) Bill Bratton on de Blasio’s NYPD Commish Short List (News) Council Speaker Contenders Include Dickens, Garodnick, Vacca, Williams, Weprin (Crain’s, World) After a Million Citi Bike Trips, There Have Been Eight Reported Crashes (News) Vacancies, Fastrack, and Sandy Lead MTA Overtime Costs to Exceed Estimates (WSJ) CM Koslowitz […]

Car-Free Space Is an Instant Hit on Broadway

By Aaron Naparstek |
Here’s the view from 45th Street looking south at about 1 pm today, about 30 minutes after the city Dept. of Transportation closed Broadway to motor vehicle traffic in Midtown. It’s obviously way too soon to judge how this experiment is working but today, at least, car-free Broadway appears to be a huge hit.  If […]

Today’s Headlines

By Brad Aaron |
City Hall Blows Off Parents Who Don’t Want Another Child to Die in Traffic (News) Will de Blasio Get Behind Discounted Fares for Poor New Yorkers? (Politico) DNA and Brooklyn Paper Posted Maps of Proposed BQX Routes MIA on Fatal MTA Bus Crashes, NTSB Investigating Death of Transit Worker on G Tracks (NY1) City Plan for Staten Island’s […]