Today’s Headlines

- Will Cuomo and Heastie Put Their Weight Behind Road Pricing, or Not? (Politico)
- Flanagan Says Albany Doing All It’s Going to Do to Fund the MTA (News)
- Price Tag for Cuomo’s Long Island Car Tunnel Estimated at $55B (CBS)
- … As the Collapse of the Subway System He Runs Continues Apace (NY1, Post)
- De Blasio Pauses Campaign to Preserve Unfettered Motoring to Posture Against Big Oil (Politico)
- O’Neill Shuffles Top NYPD Positions (NYT); PBA Sues to Shield Body Cam Footage (NYT)
- Driver Critically Injures Woman on Clove Road; NYPD: “No Criminality Suspected” (Advance)
- Flipping a School Bus Loaded With Children? Legal in Vision Zero-Era NYC (News, NBC)
- More Motorized Mayhem: Advance 1, 2
- Brooklyn Assembly Member Pamela Harris Indicted for Fraud (NYT)
- “You’re Welcome, New Jersey” (NYT)