Today’s Headlines

  • Will Cuomo and Heastie Put Their Weight Behind Road Pricing, or Not? (Politico)
  • Flanagan Says Albany Doing All It’s Going to Do to Fund the MTA (News)
  • Price Tag for Cuomo’s Long Island Car Tunnel Estimated at $55B (CBS)
  • … As the Collapse of the Subway System He Runs Continues Apace (NY1Post)
  • De Blasio Pauses Campaign to Preserve Unfettered Motoring to Posture Against Big Oil (Politico)
  • O’Neill Shuffles Top NYPD Positions (NYT); PBA Sues to Shield Body Cam Footage (NYT)
  • Driver Critically Injures Woman on Clove Road; NYPD: “No Criminality Suspected” (Advance)
  • Flipping a School Bus Loaded With Children? Legal in Vision Zero-Era NYC (NewsNBC)
  • More Motorized Mayhem: Advance 1, 2
  • Brooklyn Assembly Member Pamela Harris Indicted for Fraud (NYT)
  • “You’re Welcome, New Jersey” (NYT)