Today’s Headlines
- The Times Calls on Cuomo to Get Subway Construction Costs Under Control
- David Leonhardt: No More Free Rides for the Drivers Jamming NYC’s Most Congested Streets (NYT)
- Meanwhile, de Blasio Spews Misinformation About Congestion Pricing on Brian Lehrer (WNYC)
- NJ Transit in Search of a New Leader Again (WNYC)
- Still No Launch Date for Pilot Program Integrating LIRR and NYC Transit Fares (AMNY)
- Who’s Worse: Broad Street Subway Elevator NIMBYs (Tribeca Trib) or Queens CB 4? (QChron)
- Driver, 75, Crashes Into Tree and Dies in Dongan Hills (News)
- Drunken Livery Driver Rams Squad Car on West Side Highway (Post)
- The Indignity of Riding the Bus in NYC After a Snow Storm (Bklyner)
- Bike Snob Maps Snow Clearance Along the Brooklyn-Queens Greenway (TransAlt)
