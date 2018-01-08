Today’s Headlines

  • The Times Calls on Cuomo to Get Subway Construction Costs Under Control
  • David Leonhardt: No More Free Rides for the Drivers Jamming NYC’s Most Congested Streets (NYT)
  • Meanwhile, de Blasio Spews Misinformation About Congestion Pricing on Brian Lehrer (WNYC)
  • NJ Transit in Search of a New Leader Again (WNYC)
  • Still No Launch Date for Pilot Program Integrating LIRR and NYC Transit Fares (AMNY)
  • Who’s Worse: Broad Street Subway Elevator NIMBYs (Tribeca Trib) or Queens CB 4? (QChron)
  • Driver, 75, Crashes Into Tree and Dies in Dongan Hills (News)
  • Drunken Livery Driver Rams Squad Car on West Side Highway (Post)
  • The Indignity of Riding the Bus in NYC After a Snow Storm (Bklyner)
  • Bike Snob Maps Snow Clearance Along the Brooklyn-Queens Greenway (TransAlt)

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    Saturday 1/6/18 afternoon was a day that will live in infamy for the NYC subway. Signal problems, fire at 57th, combined with myriad weekend service changes. Speaking of which, given the outside temperatures why weren’t the service changed canceled?

  • Larry Littlefield

    “New Yorkers like to think their city is the best. But there is one superlative — most expensive subway line on Earth — no taxpayer or commuter would care to be associated with. ”

    OK, NY Times, how about NY State public education costs? New York City police costs? U.S. health care costs?

    (And U.S. executive pay costs).

    One worker’s cost is another worker’s revenue. The problem is, some workers have taken far too much, generally in years of retirement or low productivity, as a result of working the political system and controlling both political parties.

    And the “political divide” is funded by the predators, with neither side generally willing to call out their own. With all the givebacks limited to screwed younger generations, not those who have cashed in and continue to cash in.

    New York City Transit is not the biggest abuser. What about the rest? The data is out there, and just requires someone to do what was done with transit — ask why, and not accept the usual BS rationalizations.

  • Toddster

    De Blasio’s Trumpian understanding of facts and data on WYNC Friday was such a disgrace. The caller literally read data on how congestion pricing is the opposite of regressive, and then DBD responds some unfounded anecdote on how “he knows” the 4 million working class Brooklyners and Queensers will be hurt by congestion pricing.

  • Vooch

    BdB is pure suburban in his worldview.

    He might as well be from Ohio.

  • Vooch

    spend $50 million to double PBL lane mileage and then millions of NYers will be able to say:

    „My bike arrived on time today“

  • Larry Littlefield

    Actually he is Baby Boomer political/union class in his worldview. Those people all drive in metro New York, not just in Ohio.

    You aren’t “working class,” in this worldview, unless you have a pension deal that allows you to retire at 55, after moving to a non-line position at 50, in a job with or funded by the government.

    Those workers on the subway, bus or bicycle (including electric) don’t count. Do they collect signatures? Contribute to campaigns? Provide useful propaganda, or threaten to provide damaging propaganda?

  • Vooch

    Indeed – A LifeMember of the New Class

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_class

  • mfs

    It took MTA at least half hour to dispatch any trains that were held in the station and an hour to post that there was a service change. There are not enough dispatchers on duty on the weekend.

  • Komanoff

    Whoa, go Vooch. I read “The New Class” (Djilas) in high school (I had an amazing civics/history teacher … Long Beach (NY) H.S., 1961-62). Good then, good now.

  • AMH

    Most of the service changes were cancelled. I’m guessing the 6 Av Line was too important to put off (and all underground where the work could go on).

  • Larry Littlefield

    Just read “Dream Hoarders,” from my Christmas present hoard.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/06/the-hoarding-of-the-american-dream/530481/

    Some good points, but to make the point that the Upper Middle Class is getting ahead, he compares 2014 with 1979, and doesn’t examine the situation of different generations separately.

    The decline in average pay has worked its way up the educational ladder. The Upper Middle Class has in fact been falling behind since 2000, with younger members not in on the deal, and thus also serfs.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/chart-5.jpg

    Even the 1 percent has been falling behind since 2008, which is why they are so cranky.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/chart3c.jpg

    Only the 0.1 percent is getting ahead now, and only because the government is printing money they are capturing. How long can that go on?

    Even so, that woman objecting to a subway elevator in the Tribeca Trib is pretty much the essence of the entitled “Dream Hoarders” the author of the book is talking about. Don’t impinge on “her” “public” space.

  • AnoNYC
  • Vooch

    you must have had a very very good HS history teacher.

    Djilas’s Son used to come to NY in the 90s and give the odd lecture at Columbia. Powerful Intellect.

  • sbauman

    I cannot verify the numbers cited in the Queens Chronicle article against the 111th St protected bike lane.

    The crash statistics for the August through November period for 2017 and 2016 are available on the NYC/NYPD website. They can be downloaded into spreadsheets for easy analysis. These are supposed to represent all the crashes reported to the NYPD’s 110th precinct.

    For crashes where 111th St is either the intersecting or cross street between 46th Ave and the Horace Harding Blv, only 10 crashes were reported in 2017 vs. 15 in 2016. This represents a reduction not the increase reported by the Queens Chronicle.

    Vision Zero’s goal is reducing deaths and injuries not reducing crashes. Reducing crashes is a strategy. If it’s a question of more fender benders vs. fewer deaths and injuries, Vision Zero will opt for more fender benders.

    Here’s what the data showed regarding deaths and injuries. There were 5 injured in 2016 vs. 3 in 2017. More importantly, the 5 injuries in 2016 consisted of 2 pedestrians and 3 cyclists. All 3 injuries recorded in 2017 were cyclists.

    It would appear that even with this small sample the 111th St protected bike lane is doing what it’s supposed to do. It’s reducing injuries and deaths. It’s even doing what it’s not designed to accomplish – it’s also reducing crashes.

    I would hope that somebody would take the time to do his/her own analysis of the publicly available data. I would like to know, if the 111th St protected bike lane has increased injuries and crashes. If my findings are correct, I believe the flawed analysis that appeared in the Chronicle should be exposed.

  • Thanks for digging this up Steve. We’ll follow up.

  • Komanoff

    You don’t know the half of it.

    I learned about Sekou Toure, Kwame Nkrumah, the 1955 (?) Bandung conference of nonaligned nations … on and on. Whatever I am today, so much of it took root there.