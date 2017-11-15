CB 7 to DOT: Unprotected Bike Lanes Still Aren’t Good Enough for 110th Street

In June, Manhattan CB 7 rejected a DOT plan for painted bike lanes on 110th Street because it lacked physical protection. Last night, the agency came back with the same plan.

DOT says this is the best it can do for safety on 110th Street. Image: DOT
DOT says this is the best it can do for safety on 110th Street. Image: DOT

For the second time this year, DOT came to Manhattan Community Board 7 with a redesign of 110th Street that doesn’t include protected bike lanes. And for the second time, board members told DOT to go back to the drawing board.

In June, DOT presented a plan to the CB 7 transportation committee for painted bike lanes on 110th west of Central Park. The committee asked DOT to come back with a plan for protected bike lanes instead. But last night, the agency presented more or less the exact same plan [PDF].

Board members were not pleased. “We sent it back to you because the painted lanes we viewed as insufficient,” committee co-chair Howard Yaruss told DOT bike planner Patrick Kennedy. “I think we’re very disappointed because we saw this presentation and we asked you to come up with a more protected plan, and we expected you to come back with a protected plan. You caught us totally by surprise to show up tonight with the exact same plan.”

In public testimony, local resident Willow Stelzer said, “There’s a real false sense of security being on a painted bike lane.” She urged the committee to reject DOT’s design “until a proper plan can be made.”

Kennedy said protected bike lanes would be difficult to engineer on 110th Street because of bus stops and curb extensions at intersections. “It’s a very short corridor with several different impediments to having a protected bike lane,” he said. “This is something we looked at. We definitely tried to figure out a way to do it.”

Kennedy did not rule out a protected bike lane design but said DOT would need a year to work on it. “With time, we can come up with a proposal that addresses some of your concerns,” he said, “but that’s not something we can do before the spring,” when a painted lane could be striped.

Board members said they want to get the design right the first time.

“I think getting it right is better than getting it fast,” said committee co-chair Andrew Albert. “If you put something down, and you have a [subsequent] major improvement envisioned, and all the [community] boards support that, you then have to reeducate. I think people could get really angry at the first thing you do, and not be in favor of the next thing you want to do.”

Echoing its message at the June meeting, the committee passed a resolution calling on DOT to come back with a plan that improves safety the most, as quickly as possible.

  • “Kennedy did not rule out a protected bike lane design but said DOT would need a year to work on it.”

    So why did they waste 5 months by presenting the same plan twice?

  • dave “paco” abraham

    In every design, DOT should have detailed options of protected bike lanes. Not every CB will go for it, but when they ask for it… give it to them ASAP.

  • Danny

    https://streetmix.net/-/603054 Any reason not to?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

CB 7 asked DOT to do better than painted bike lanes on 110th Street, depicted above. Image: DOT

This Week: DOT’s Revised Plans for 110th Street Bike Lanes

By Streetsblog |
In June, DOT proposed painted bike lanes for 110th Street between Riverside Drive and Frederick Douglass Circle, at the northwest corner of Central Park. Members of Manhattan Community Board 7 said that wasn't good enough, asking DOT to come back with a design that protects cyclists from motorized traffic. On Tuesday, DOT will come back to CB 7 with its revised design. If you want 110th Street to be safe for New Yorkers of all abilities to bike on, it's important to show up.

Majority Favor Extending Columbus Bike Lane, But CB 7 Fails to Advance It

By Stephen Miller |
Despite a strong majority who turned out to support safer streets on the Upper West Side and conclusive evidence that pedestrian injuries have dropped thanks to the Columbus Avenue protected bike lane, Manhattan Community Board 7’s transportation committee failed to advance a resolution to extend the Columbus redesign beyond its current one-mile stretch between 77th and 96th Streets. […]