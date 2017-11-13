Today’s Headlines
- Select Bus Service Launches on the Q52/Q53 on Woodhaven Boulevard (NY1)
- Subway Delays Up 4.5 Percent in September Compared to 2016 (NY1)
- Driver Kills Taranjit Parmar, 18, After Fender-Bender on Hempstead Turnpike and Peels Off (News)
- Woman Drives Mustang Into Two Kids and Through Front of House in Jamaica (News)
- Man Assaults Uber Driver, Who Gets Into Car, Crashes and Dies on West Street Minutes Later (News)
- A Muddled Look at Crash Rates and Street Safety From the Post
- BQX Has No Tracks or Even a Route, But Here’s What a Streetcar Might Look Like (Post)
- 9-Page MTA Memo Tells Subway Conductors to Steer Clear of Canned Service Announcements (News)
- Tony Avella Now Blaming Every Fender-Bender on Northern Boulevard on a Bike Lane (QChron, TL)
- Pity the Sorry Souls Who Get Cheap Parking on Manhattan Streets (Post)
- What Should We Name the MetroCard Replacement? (AMNY)
