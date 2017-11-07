DOT Plans for Protected Bike Lanes Linking Queensboro Bridge and Queens Blvd

The redesign of 43rd Avenue and Skillman Avenue would make for a nearly-continuous protected east-west bike route between the East Side of Manhattan and central Queens.

The DOT plan converts unprotected bike lanes on Skillman Avenue and 43rd Avenue to parking-protected lanes. Image: DOT
The DOT plan converts unprotected bike lanes on Skillman Avenue and 43rd Avenue to parking-protected lanes. Image: DOT

To create safer bike connections between the Queensboro Bridge and the neighborhoods east of Sunnyside Yard, DOT is planning for protected bike lanes on 43rd Avenue and Skillman Avenue. By filling key gaps in the protected bike lane network, the project would create an eight-mile stretch of nearly continuous protected bike lanes connecting Forest Hills to Midtown Manhattan.

Agency reps showed the plan to the Queens Community Board 2 transportation committee last night. DOT expects to present the project again before seeking a vote from the CB and is aiming to implement the project next year.

In April, a drunk driver killed delivery worker Gelacio Reyes, 32, at 43rd Avenue and 39th Street, as he was biking home from his job in Manhattan. Ten days later a driver critically injured another cyclist at the same location. Advocates and Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer called on DOT to install protected bike lanes on both streets, which are heavily used by people on bikes.

DOT’s plan delivers, calling for 2.6 miles of protected bike lanes and 30 new painted pedestrian islands along both streets [PDF]. The only remaining gaps in protection between the bridge and central Queens would be on a few blocks of cross streets near the convergence of Roosevelt Avenue and Queens Boulevard.

skillman-43rd-map

In the redesign, the busiest parts of each street — Skillman Avenue between 49th Street and 39th Street, and 43rd Avenue between 38th Street to 52nd Street — would get a five-foot parking-protected bike lane with a three-foot buffer. At intersections, painted pedestrian islands would improve visibility and shorten crossing distances. The number of motor vehicle lanes would remain unchanged.

Image: DOT
Image: DOT

On less-trafficked blocks prone to speeding — Skillman Avenue between 56th Street and 49th Street and 43rd Avenue between 32nd Place and 39th Street — there would be one car lane, allowing for a six-foot bike lane, five-foot buffer, and nine-foot pedestrian islands.

East of 39th Street, one lane of Skillman would be for moving motor vehicles during the morning rush and parking at all other times.

To manage conflicts between turning drivers and cyclists at intersections, the project calls for mixing zones, not DOT’s newer — and presumably safer — intersection treatments.

The westernmost leg of the route would consist of a two-way protected bike lane on the north side of Skillman, linking the Queens Boulevard bridge, which spans Sunnyside Yard, and 43rd Avenue. Eastbound cyclists comfortable riding in regular traffic would still have the option of riding in the road, which would maintain its sharrows.

The westernmost block of the proposal would connect cyclists to the Queensboro Bridge via Queens Boulevard. Image: DOT
The westernmost block of the proposal would connect cyclists to the Queensboro Bridge via Queens Boulevard. Image: DOT

DOT striped unprotected bike lanes on Skillman and 43rd in 2008. Cycling on both streets has skyrocketed, increasing 545 percent since 2007, according to DOT. The agency’s 12-hour bike counts over the summer showed more than 1,400 people cycling on the two streets combined.

Transportation Alternatives has collected 700 signatures in favor of protected bike lanes on 43rd and Skillman, and letters of support from 42 businesses on both streets.

Despite the clear need for safer bike infrastructure, CB 2 leadership was laser-focused last night on the potential loss of parking spaces. Pedestrian islands and mixing zones would replace 118 parking spaces, and 40 other spaces on Skillman would be removed due to changing the degree of angled parking and other adjustments. The rush hour moving lane on Skillman accounts for another 40 spaces, but only from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Traffic-calming measures don’t always have to come aside with bike lanes. There has to be other things we can do,” CB 2 chair Denise Keehan-Smith told DOT Deputy Borough Commissioner Jason Banrey. “Losing 158 spaces, I’ll be honest with you, I think is highly unreasonable, and I’m surprised that you’re even asking us to do this.”

Banrey said a vote of approval from the board by January would allow DOT to i. But Keehan-Smith, who stood with Van Bramer and advocates at the site of the two bike crashes, didn’t see implementation as an urgent priority, citing the complaints the board received after DOT redesigned a segment of Queens Boulevard in 2015.

“I don’t want this to be rushed. I don’t want anybody to say, ‘I need an answer by next month,’ because we’re going to say no,” Keehan-Smith said.

Against the complaints about parking, the board will be weighing the imperative to prevent further loss of life. “I want to make sure everyone understands: Somebody died here, somebody got seriously injured,” Banrey told her. “We’re obligated to address these safety concerns.”

  • Joe R.

    When I look at the map I’m honestly not understanding the purpose here as a connection from Queens Boulevard to the Queensboro Bridge. Why not just stay on Queens Boulevard instead? The part paralleling the #7 viaduct is actually safer for cyclists than the rest of Queens Blvd. anyway. If need be, put a bike lane there. Bike lanes on 43rd and Skillman Avenues can certainly serve as connections from points north of Queens Blvd. but I’m not seeing the logic of diverting to those streets if you’re already on Queens Blvd.

  • It’s not the straightest line but it’s the easiest lift. The fact that so many people are already using these streets — and getting hurt — shows that it’s a much-needed intervention.

  • Joe R.

    I totally agree the bike lanes on 43rd and Skillman are needed. I’m just questioning selling them as a connection from Queens Blvd. to the Queensboro Bridge. The last leg of Queens Blvd. is actually fun to ride along. It’s mostly downhill. With the typical light timing you often don’t hit any reds if you go about 25 mph.

    In another thread valid points were bought up regarding Skillman Avenue. DOT’s implementation of a bike lane, complete with merging zones, might cause confusion for cyclists. And the light timing right now allows for unfettered 15 mph travel. A protected lane where you have to slow at merging zones would screw that up. Here’s hoping they do this right.

  • JK

    This is great proposal. Thanks DOT and CM Van Bremer. One small question, are the mixing zones/turning lanes in the diagram the same improved design DOT are testing on the Upper West Side of Manhattan? I’m looking at the right hand turn in the diagram and the long mixing zone, which would seem to allow for fast turns.

  • David Meyer

    All of the intersections in this redesign have mixing zones. I’m not sure why DOT isn’t trying newer intersection designs in this project.

  • AnoNYC

    Agreed.

    And you could put a protected bikelane on one of both sides alongside the elevated rail line without even removing any lanes. You would just have to move the perpendicular parked vehicles further under the superstructure.

    There’s a ton of space to work with.

  • Joe R.

    My “cost is no object” idea would be to hang an elevated bike lane off the #7 viaduct. This would parallel the #7 until Queensboro Plaza, then connect to the Queensboro Bridge via a flyover. Eventually you would extend the elevated lane along the length of Queens Boulevard.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

New Bike Plan for Ft. Greene and Prospect Hts.

By Aaron Naparstek |
On Wednesday, June 14, 6pm, come to Brooklyn Community Board 2’s Transportation Committee meeting to learn about, and comment on, the NYC Department of Transportation’s new plan to install new bike lanes, paths and routes in Fort Greene and Prospect Heights. The plan calls for a new: Eastbound bike lane on Willoughby Street between Fort Greene […]

Tremont Avenue in Line for New Cross-Bronx Bike Route

By David Meyer |
Last month, when Council Member Ritchie Torres lambasted DOT’s deference to community boards over street safety projects, he anticipated a fight over the agency’s plan for bike lanes on Tremont Avenue. DOT presented its design for the western segment of Tremont Avenue to Bronx Community Board 5 on January 20 [PDF] and, the following day, presented the design for the eastern segment […]

Lentol: Safety Improvements Coming to Meeker Avenue in 2016

By David Meyer |
DOT will present safety improvements next month for Meeker Avenue by the BQE in Williamsburg, according to Assembly Member Joe Lentol. The department told Lentol’s office it would bring a proposal to Brooklyn Community Board 1 on January 12. Meeker Avenue runs under the BQE for a mile between North 6th Street and Vandevoort Avenue, dividing […]

Eyes on the Street: Bike Lane Stripes on Tremont Avenue

By David Meyer |
DOT has striped the first pieces of the Bronx’s newest bike route on Tremont Avenue. The city is putting down bike lanes and sharrows on the 4.1-mile stretch of Tremont Avenue between Cedar Avenue and Boston Road, following a 2014 request from Council Member Ritchie Torres for a cross-town route on Tremont. Reader Jonathan Rabinowitz snapped the photo above of freshly-painted […]