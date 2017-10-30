Tonight: Tell Manhattan CB 7 Affordable Housing Is More Valuable Than Parking

An affordable housing developer wants to expand the Valley Lodge transitional homeless shelter and build new apartments on the sites of three parking garages between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue on W. 108th Street. Photo: Google Maps
Tonight Manhattan Community Board 7 will take up an application to replace city-owned parking garages with affordable housing on W. 108th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues.

The plan to add 280 housing units to the area is opposed by a group of residents calling itself “Save Manhattan Valley,” which is doing its best to engender outrage over the potential loss of 675 parking spots in a transit-rich part of the city where 80 percent of households are car-free.

Opponents want underground parking built along with the new housing — an unrealistic demand that would increase construction costs by tens of millions of dollars.

This project is unlikely to happen without support from City Council members Mark Levine and Helen Rosenthal. It’s important that council reps and the community board hear from people who value housing for people more than storage for automobiles.

If you can’t make it tonight, a second meeting is scheduled for November 20. CB 7 is also accepting input at office@cb7.org.

  • Vooch

    I lived a couple of blocks away from this site for many years.

    There is plenty of free curbside parking in the nieghborhood.

