Today’s Headlines
- Ben Kabak Got Ahold of Preliminary DOT Plans for L Train Shutdown and It’s Weak Stuff
- Errol Louis: Congestion Inaction Shows How Out of Touch de Blasio and Cuomo Are (News)
- De Blasio’s Act for a Handful of Motorists Isn’t Fooling Anyone (Crain’s, News, Post, News, AMNY)
- More Theater: Phony Mayor Rejects Phony Governor’s Phony Invite to Phony Congestion Panel (News)
- De Blasio’s DOA Millionaire’s Tax Won’t Hold Back the Sea (Gothamist, AP)
- The Subway Literally Caught Fire Outside City Hall Yesterday (Gothamist)
- Malliotakis: Hylan Boulevard Isn’t Dangerous Enough and Speed Cameras Are a Conspiracy (Advance)
- MTA Will Test Subway Platform Doors (AMNY, Post)
- Subway Riders Aren’t Really Into Being Treated Like Livestock (NY1, Post)
- Turns Out There Are Limits to How Much Driving Staten Island Pols Will Tolerate (Advance)
