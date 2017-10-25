Today’s Headlines

  • Ben Kabak Got Ahold of Preliminary DOT Plans for L Train Shutdown and It’s Weak Stuff
  • Errol Louis: Congestion Inaction Shows How Out of Touch de Blasio and Cuomo Are (News)
  • De Blasio’s Act for a Handful of Motorists Isn’t Fooling Anyone (Crain’sNews, Post, News, AMNY)
  • More Theater: Phony Mayor Rejects Phony Governor’s Phony Invite to Phony Congestion Panel (News)
  • De Blasio’s DOA Millionaire’s Tax Won’t Hold Back the Sea (Gothamist, AP)
  • The Subway Literally Caught Fire Outside City Hall Yesterday (Gothamist)
  • Malliotakis: Hylan Boulevard Isn’t Dangerous Enough and Speed Cameras Are a Conspiracy (Advance)
  • MTA Will Test Subway Platform Doors (AMNY, Post)
  • Subway Riders Aren’t Really Into Being Treated Like Livestock (NY1Post)
  • Turns Out There Are Limits to How Much Driving Staten Island Pols Will Tolerate (Advance)

  • Larry Littlefield

    You think you don’t like bag holders Cuomo and DeBlasio now, wait until yet another paper asset bubble stops throwing off gushers of tax revenues and tens of thousands of hard working serfs stop moving here to be exploited.

    See Christie, New Jersey, Malloy, Connecticut, Rauer, Illinois, Emmanuel, Chicago, etc.

    Of course they could try to avoid that fate by leveling with people on the effect of the past on the future, telling the entitled they have to give something back, and addressing things. But nooooo. Just keep sweeping under the run until they and theirs can get to Washington, or Florida.

  • qrt145

    Interesting contrast between the MTA’s foldable seats and the foldable seats in the Paris Metro:

    Paris: seats fold individually and users decide whether the car is too crowded to sit. In my limited experience (one month), it seemed to work fine. It was interesting to see how when a certain density was reached, everyone on a foldable seat stood almost simultaneously. (I won’t comment on whether New Yorkers be civilized enough.)

    NYC: lockable benches which require transit workers to fold and unfold each rush hour.

    Why am I not surprised?