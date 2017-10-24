NYC Motorists Injured 1,271 Pedestrians and Cyclists in September, and Killed 13 City Hall reported 97 pedestrians and cyclists killed through September, and 10,345 injured, compared to 113 deaths and 11,223 injuries in the first nine months of 2016.

Twenty-two people died in New York City traffic in September, and 4,819 were injured, according to City Hall’s Vision Zero View crash data map.

City Hall reported 97 pedestrians and cyclists killed by city motorists through September, and 10,345 injured, compared to 113 deaths and 11,223 injuries in the first nine months of 2016.

Nine motor vehicle occupants died in the city in September, according to City Hall, and 3,548 were injured.

Citywide, nine pedestrians and four cyclists were fatally struck by drivers. Among the victims were Chaim Miller, George Victor, Nancy Pease, Jose Gomez, Yan Jindee, Henryk Wdowiak, Jeremy Morales, an unnamed male pedestrian in the Bronx, and an unnamed female pedestrian in Manhattan.

Motorists killed at least two seniors in September: Jose Gomez, 71; and Henryk Wdowiak, 68.

Across the city, 810 pedestrians and 461 cyclists were reported hurt in collisions with motor vehicles. Per NYPD policy that has not changed since the 2014 launch of the Vision Zero program, few of these crashes were investigated by trained officers.

Of nine fatal crashes on surface streets reported by Streetsblog and other outlets, two motorists were known to have been charged for causing a death. Victor George and Nancy Pease were struck in separate crashes by alleged drunk drivers who were both charged with assault.

A witness told Streetsblog the driver who killed Chaim Miller sped across Ocean Parkway before striking the victim as he rode a bike just off the parkway near a service road. Though available information suggests the driver hit Miller while racing to beat the light, police filed no charges and issued no tickets.

Police blamed the victim when a yellow cab driver ran over an unnamed woman on the Upper East Side and fled the scene. The crash happened in the 19th Precinct, where cops have prioritized confiscating electric bikes from delivery workers as motorists kill people.

Jose Gomez and Jeremy Morales were also killed last month by motorists who fled the scene and were not immediately caught or identified. The majority of hit-and-run drivers who strike people in NYC are not held accountable in any way.

A box truck driver turned into the path of Tribeca cyclist Yan Jindee and ran her over. Information provided by NYPD and Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff, who was at the scene during the investigation, suggested Jindee was the victim of a right hook while riding with the right of way. However, NYPD told the media the driver “had the green light,” disregarding that the victim would have also been proceeding on green, since both were traveling in the same direction. No charges were filed by police or Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Historically, nearly half of motorists who kill a New York City pedestrian or cyclist do not receive so much as a citation for careless driving.