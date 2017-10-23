Prospect Park Goes Car-Free Forever on January 2

The mayor's announcement is the culmination of decades of steady advocacy and incremental progress.

Mayor de Blasio speaking at Grand Army Plaza this morning. Photo: David Meyer
Mayor de Blasio speaking at Grand Army Plaza this morning. Photo: David Meyer

As of January 2, no part of Prospect Park will ever be a traffic shortcut again, Mayor de Blasio announced this morning.

Sustained activism for a car-free Prospect Park had already prompted the city to cut the hours when through traffic is allowed down to weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m., and only on the park’s east side. With today’s announcement, the entire park will be free of private cars at all times.

“The park was not built with cars in mind. They didn’t exist. The park was built for people,” the mayor said at the Grand Army Plaza entrance. “This is getting back to the original idea of this park, restoring it to its original purpose.”

The west side of the Prospect Park loop has been off-limits to motor vehicle through traffic since 2015. Over the summer, DOT and the Parks Department conducted an eight-week car-free pilot to evaluate the impact on traffic on surrounding streets.

Traffic impacts were “minimal,” said Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, and after the car-free trial, fewer drivers used the park loop. Even before the trial, pedestrians and cyclists outnumbered motorists on the loop by more than 1,000 to 300 per hour, according to DOT.

Photo: David Meyer
Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and Borough President Eric Adams lead the celebratory bike ride through the soon-to-be permanently car-free Prospect Park. Photo: David Meyer

A big proponent of making the park completely car-free has been Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, in stark contrast with his predecessor. “I use this park all the time in the morning to bike,” Adams said today. “This is a significant moment for us all.”

It’s been 50 years since the first victory in the campaign to get cars out of Prospect Park. For much of the 20th century, with the city ceding more and more space to automobiles, traffic was essentially allowed on the park loop all day, every day. Then in 1967 the city made Prospect Park car-free on weekends. Not much changed for the next 25 years.

In the 1990s, Transportation Alternatives revived the campaign for a car-free park, gathering tens of thousands of signed postcards calling on Borough President Howard Golden to remove traffic during the summer. Over the course of many years and several thousand volunteer hours — including massive petition drives in 2002 and 2008 — advocates were able to get DOT to gradually whittle down the times and places where cars were allowed in the park. Car-free hours were expanded, motor vehicle entrances to the park were cut off, and traffic lanes were reduced.

Today’s announcement is the culmination of all those campaigns, right up to the ride for a car-free park during the morning rush hour two weeks ago.

Calista DeJesus, a resident of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and member of Brooklyn Community Board 9’s transportation committee, said she looks forward to commuting through the park without having to worry about car traffic.

“Especially riding and walking in the park, and having to commute during rush hour when cars are driving pass, it wasn’t always easy being cramped up along with the joggers,” she said. “It’s really exciting to know [there’s] a safe way to commute in the park.”

  • 15 years ago nearly to the day on Halloween.

  • KeNYC2030

    Did anyone ask what about restoring Central Park to it’s original purpose as well?

  • Bluewndrpwrmlk96

    Ahh, Bill de Blasio! He’s everywhere!

  • JK

    Huge congratulations to Jeff Prant, Aaron Naparstek, Eric McClure, Clarence Eckerson and to the many dozens of awesome TA volunteers from the Brooklyn Committee who collected tens of thousands of signatures, attended countless community board meetings and spoke up for a car free park, year after year after year. Wow, this took a really long-time —so long that people who worked on this campaign when it started, have since had kids and raised them to adulthood. Credit de Blasio with finally making the park car-free, something that Bloomberg could have done just as easily during his twelve years. Something to celebrate today and then on to car-free Central Park!

  • Bob

    Nicely done, advocates. CP should hopefully be next. But, for today, this is an excellent accomplishment.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’ll have a forever feeling when Grand Army Plaza is reconfigured to account for the change. The signal for cars exiting the park currently stops traffic in just about every other direction.

  • And Boom a second and fatal blow to Irish Weinshall!

  • Vooch

    Indeed

    well done TA Brooklyn ! I honestly thought it would never happen, but you did it !!!!

  • reasonableexplanation

    They still haven’t re-timed most lights outside of manhattan for the new 25mph speed limit either. So don’t hold your breath.

  • Thanks JK. So many others to add here as you already know: Carl Biers, Andrew McConnell, Marina Bekkerman, Alan Mukamal, Diana Gavales, Dave Abraham, and all the new blood, not even a close to exhaustive list. I could put 100 names here and others could add hundreds more!!

  • Gowanus Kings

    finally.
    Now can DOT please re-stripe the loop road? I want it to be 2-ways so you can choose which hill to climb.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    I don’t know if bidirectional will ever happen, but they should at least make the current “car lane” the bike lane, and split the current center lane into added cycling and walking space.

    Service vehicles can use the bike side at a safe speed, and should probably use the adjacent streets outside of the park to get as close as possible to where they are going first.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Will City Hall and DOT Finally Commit to Car-Free Parks This Summer?

By Stephen Miller |
Spring is here, and that means the loops in Central Park and Prospect Park are increasingly crowded, with cyclists, joggers, and walkers squeezed by rush-hour traffic. Will the de Blasio administration finally make the parks car-free this summer? Last year, DOT repeated the same partially car-free regime in Central Park that the Bloomberg administration introduced in 2013. While the loop north of […]

Car-Free Parks: The Anticipation Builds

By Brad Aaron |
When City Council members Mark Levine and Helen Rosenthal withdrew a bill that would have made the entire Central Park loop car-free for three summer months, the assumption was that City Hall was preparing to lead on the issue. “The council members have been working with the administration on this, and things are moving forward outside of the legislative process,” […]

De Blasio Gets More Cars Out of Central Park and Prospect Park

By Ben Fried |
Starting in a few weeks, people will be able to enjoy the Central Park loop north of 72nd Street and the west side of Prospect Park year-round without having to worry about motor vehicle traffic, Mayor de Blasio and Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg announced this morning. The changes will significantly reduce motor vehicle traffic in both parks while stopping short of […]

Central Park Above 72nd Street Is Now Car-Free Forever

By Stephen Miller |
Last week, people walking and biking on the Central Park loop had to worry about taxi drivers and car commuters motoring through the park as a rush hour shortcut. This morning was different: Above 72nd Street, you could ride your bike, walk your dog, or go for a run on a safer, quieter path with a lot […]