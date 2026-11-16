Council E-Bike Legislation Stalled As Politically Powerful DSA Raises Worker Protection Concerns

The City Council has slowed passage of a large package of bills to regulate e-bikes amid pushback from the city chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America as Mayor Mamdani’s political base moves into the politically charged policy area to urge legislators to slow down.

Last week, bills that were part of Speaker Julie Menin’s mega-hearing in September were pushed back until December at the earliest, giving members more time to modify their proposals, multiple Council sources confirmed.

The delay came amid pushback from the DSA’s Transit Working Group, which says it wants any Council reform to more meaningfully reflect the needs of, and protections for, the city’s delivery worker advocacy groups.

“Legislating is sometimes frustratingly slow, but it’s that way for a reason,” said Alex Morano, the working group’s co-chair. “The Council needs to make sure they listen to the deliveristas when they do this. They can’t just move on their own.”

The DSA targeted only a few of the 23 bills that Menin (D-Upper East Side) is considering, specifically the ones that would be the most consequential for the city’s delivery workers, who mostly use e-bikes to work as independent contractors for apps like Uber Eats, Doordash, Instacart and Grubhub.

Council Speaker Julie Menin announcing the e-bike mega-hearing. Photo: Sophia Lebowitz

One of the bills, for example, would ban the use of the Class 3 e-bikes preferred by delivery workers and empower the NYPD to randomly stop members of this large, mostly immigrant workforce for suspicion of using the banned bikes, which look identical to other electric bikes and differ only in top speed. (The ban on Class 3 bikes, which are only legal in New York City, is sponsored by Council Member Crystal Hudson, D-Fort Greene.)

“Even if they weren’t using a Class 3, [a delivery worker] could be stopped under the premise that the police thought they were [and it would increase] interactions with police,” said Morano. “It’s not going to help anyone to just change the law, issue a bunch of summonses to people and take their bikes. The Council needs to understand that it’s a nuanced issue and take a slower approach to legislating.”

A delivery worker waits at a red light on an e-bike. The most popular bike with delivery workers is Class 3. Photo: Sophia Lebowitz

The DSA has common ground with Los Deliveristas Unidos, which advocates for better working conditions for these app-workers and has previously raised similar concerns that the Council’s package blames the 80,000-strong workforce rather than improves working conditions for it.

“We are deeply concerned that the City Council’s street safety and micromobility package … fails to address the real needs of working-class bike riders and instead scapegoats Deliveristas,” said the group’s executive director, Ligia Guallpa, adding that it is “deeply misguided” to prioritize “enforcement and bans on legal devices over safe bike infrastructure.”

A second bill, Intro 224, also sponsored by Hudson, would target sellers of Class 3 bikes. That bill has the support of both organizations because it would ban the future sale and rental of Class 3 e-bikes.

But Hudson said her two bills work together to wean delivery workers from Class 3 e-bikes. The bill to ban their use would not go into effect for three years to give workers time to switch to different rides. She said she is committed to continue working with the deliveristas on both bills.

A third bill, Intro 985 from Council Member Shaun Abreu (D-Morningside Heights) would establish a trade-in program for the soon-to-be illegal Class 3 bikes. As is, the bill would force the city to operate a trade-in program that gave new bikes or vouchers to purchase new bikes to 10,000 delivery workers. The DOT allowed 400 workers to trade in their uncertified e-bikes in 2025 for new, fire-safe ones as part of a City Council mandated pilot program. The program cost $2 million for a fraction of the trade-ins that the new bill would mandate.

The deliverista group, and the DSA, want to make sure that any new regulation is coupled with worker protection. The city is currently fighting a lawsuit from some major app companies over a law that would protect workers from being fired, or “deactivated,” without cause. Until that lawsuit is settled, and the protections are in place, the Council shouldn’t be legislating more rules that the apps could use as an excuse to deactivate accounts, Morano said.

“Why are we trying to pass bills when there’s litigation happening that’s relevant to the laws we’re passing?” he said.

The Council is poised to pass its bill package in the coming months, a spokesperson said, adding that the governing body has been in conversation with a wide range of stakeholders, including Los Deliveristas Unidos.

Hudson said she expects to meet with the administration, the Speaker, and the workers to continue fine tuning the consequential bill package before it comes to a vote.

“I have already requested a meeting with the Administration, Speaker’s Office, bill sponsors, and representatives from the delivery worker community to discuss these proposals and work through remaining concerns. I am hopeful that the package will only move once this meeting happens,” she said.