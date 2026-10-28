Mamdani Finally Advances Redesign of Deadly Brooklyn Corridor Shelved by Adams
The deaths and injuries "cannot continue" on Brooklyn's Third Avenue, Mayor Mamdani said.
By Kevin Duggan
4:01 AM EDT on October 28, 2026
Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been reporting on New York since 2018, starting at Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He is on Bluesky at @kevinduggan.bsky.social and his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.
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