Monday’s Headlines: Focus On Central Park Edition

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It’s a big week for Streetsblog readers: You’ve been hearing a lot of stuff (some of it in our pages) about the danger and chaotic conditions inside Central Park, but no other outlet has done the full coverage that Streetsblog will unleash all week.

Starting today — with stories by Sophia Lebowitz and Dave Colon — we’ll be posting stories daily about the conflicts and challenges in New York’s backyard.

And on Tuesday, we’ll not just boast of our “full-team coverage” or just talk of “flooding the zone,” but we’ll actually do it, sending the entire staff into the greensward for a day of reporting and live blogging (yes, we have a new live-blog feature that we can’t wait to show off). If you’re near the park, stop by and chat with the award-winning reporting team of Lebowitz, Colon, Kevin Duggan, Sammy Sussman, J.K. Trotter; smile for the cameras of Henry Beebe-Center and Emily Lipstein; or even stop for frequent rest breaks with your favorite ripening editor.

And if you have any story ideas, drop them here.

Now, to the weekend news: