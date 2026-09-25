Friday Video: DOT Makes Two Bike Lanes Even Safer
Take a ride with the great Clarence Eckerson Jr. (did we mention that he has an award from the UN?) as he surveys a major improvement in Queens.
By Sam Brule
12:04 AM EDT on September 25, 2026
Sam Brule is a senior at The New School. He’s previously worked at the New School Free Press, the Sopris Sun in Colorado, and most recently amNY. When he’s not writing, he works as a bike messenger.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
Corruption In Plain Sight: Why Does This New Jersey Resident Have A New York Judge’s Placard?
It's a mystery for sure — but don't expect any actual officials to care enough to solve it for you. We tried.
September 25, 2026
The Mamdani Effect: What Would It Take to Get ‘Fast and Free’ Buses Nationwide?
It might sound crazy — but is it crazy enough to work, even as governments take aim at steep transit cuts?
September 25, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Silence = Citi Bike Edition
Streetsblog would love to hear more from the Lyft-owned bike share. Plus other news.
September 25, 2026
Analyze This: NYPD’s Elite Crash Unit Is Investigating Fewer Collisions
This year's shortfall again underscores the Collision Investigation Squad's limited safety role compared to peer cities such as Chicago.
September 24, 2026
What You Missed in the Transportation Reauthorization This Summer
Congressional negotiations over America's next big transportation law hit some speed bumps this summer — but that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done.
September 24, 2026