Tuesday’s Headlines Ask The Question: ‘Parking? Lots!’

The Mamdani administration made a long-overdue announcement yesterday: A parking lot in the East Village would be turned into 131 units of below-market-rate housing. (Gothamist covered it.)

Few details were given about the new building, already dubbed The Aurea, and one missing detail really stood out for us: The Aurea will be “a mixed-use development with … a senior center, community space and replacement parking facilities.” (Emphasis ours.)

Replacement? For whom?

Do you really need to ask?

The building will rise on what is currently a 30-spot parking lot used by officers at the Ninth Precinct station house on E. Fifth Street. But under the previous administration’s City of Yes zoning, new affordable housing developments were spared the requirement to build off-street parking — an initiative that then Mayor Adams and the City Council created to spur the creation of more housing and less parking.

Except all bets are off when the parking is for cops.

Now, you know us: We never shy away from drawing attention to the overuse of cars by NYPD cops and the agency’s failure to rein in their reckless driving and illegal parking. And the Ninth Precinct is a poster child. Yes, there is limited street parking in such a dense neighborhood, but the station house is within walking distance of four subway lines (which would reduce officers’ belief that they need to drive, but for the fact that half of all cops live in the suburbs).

In any event, when Streetsblog Summer Specialist Emily Smith visited the parking lot on Monday, she found about 31 NYPD vehicles and police officers’ personal cars parked there.

Currently, it’s a parking lot. Photo: Emily Smith

She tried to get cops to talk about why they drive so much, but only one played along. Officer Joshua Moye said he “has to” drive to work because he has kids. He also added that other cops park on the street, which isn’t cleaned by the Sanitation Department in order to accommodate the officers.

We asked the Mamdani administration why it was creating “replacement” parking for the police, but no one answered our questions beyond confirming that the parking lot inside the new Aurea would have 25 spots reserved for cops. The “requirement” for the police parking was a part of the request for proposals for the building, though, again, no one would tell us why. Such decisions are a choice, because, as we all know, there are no accidents.

It’s worth noting that there were three cars parked in “Supervisor” spots in the lot — and two of them had multiple violations for reckless driving, according to city statistics. One car had five red-light tickets while another had a speeding ticket and bus lane violations.

Another cop who parks on the street with a placard had 25 speeding tickets and three red-light tickets, so obviously we’re just so pleased that the city gifts this reckless driver with free parking rather than making him, safely, take the bus or the subway.

In other news: