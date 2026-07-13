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Monday’s Headlines: Jerry Edition

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler recycled his recent Streetsblog op-ed about Penn Station for a piece in the Gray Lady. Plus the news.
12:01 AM EDT on July 13, 2026
Monday’s Headlines: Jerry Edition
Rep. Jerry Nadler will retire at the end of 2026. But he's still got plenty to say about the future of Penn Station.

Last month, Streetsblog solicited and published an op-ed from Rep. Jerry Nadler (co-bylined with Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal) laying out the outgoing congressman’s position on President Trump’s plan to renovate Penn Station.

Well it turns out the op-ed we published (“Penn Station Belongs to New Yorkers,” June 8) was merely a first draft — for an op-ed that ran in the New York Times on Friday titled, “Penn Station Won’t Fund Itself.”

In both pieces, Nadler welcomed a remodeled transit hub while blasting the “secret” deliberations seemingly underway to determine who will foot the $8-billion bill. He criticized Amtrak for selecting the project’s developer without public input, and expressed concern over attempts in Congress to seize New York tax dollars to fund the project.

Nadler went even further in the Times piece to mention Amtrak official Andrew Byford by name, accusing the former MTA official of “only adding to the project’s opacity” by claiming that riders wouldn’t foot the bill for the rehab with higher fares on the one hand while acknowledging “that his word could not be taken as a promise” on the other. (The developer Amtrak picked for the project has already contradicted Byford’s claim.)

In both pieces, Nadler went to great lengths to say that Penn Station needs to be renovated, but does it? Is Trump’s plan anything more than cosmetic? Byford keeps highlighting signage and retail as the key value-adds of the effort, while making small overtures to added platform capacity and the possibility of through-running. But the main thing for sale seems to be mostly aesthetic, and Jerry Nadler — a longtime foil of Trump the developer — isn’t buying it.

In other news:

  • A motorcyclist killed by a box truck driver in Woodside on July 2 left behind a wife and three young children. (Daily News)
  • It’s a new day for bus riders as the city and MTA pledge collaboration. (Gothamist)
  • Gothamist paid a visit to Utica Avenue, where Mayor Mamdani promises to speed up B46 bus commutes.
  • A two-driver collision sent one car flying into a deli in Carroll Gardens. One of the drivers seems to be committing insurance fraud, as the Connecticut plate returned parking and speeding tickets here in New York City. (News 12 Brooklyn)
  • That wasn’t even the first driver-on-building incident of the week in Brooklyn — The Post got video of another crash from Tuesday.
  • Meet the $25,000 electric pickup truck that people love because it has manual windows. (NY Times)
  • Read how one reporter beat a “bogus” traffic ticket and revealed some NYPD incompetence. (NY Post)
  • The guy who played Marlo in The Wire spends his Sunday biking around Brooklyn. (NY Times)
  • MTA General Counsel Paige Graves resigned amid scrutiny of the agency’s legal expenses. (NY Post)
  • The City Reporter followed our coverage of the continued closure of the Red Hook Pool.
  • The Citi Bike Boyz are a “global phenomenon,” according to Bicycling Magazine.
  • Monthly car payments are at record highs, which again reveals that car ownership is a yoke on working people. (Jalopnik)
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David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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Jerrold Nadler | Penn Station | Today's Headlines

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