Monday’s Headlines: Jerry Edition

Last month, Streetsblog solicited and published an op-ed from Rep. Jerry Nadler (co-bylined with Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal) laying out the outgoing congressman’s position on President Trump’s plan to renovate Penn Station.

Well it turns out the op-ed we published (“Penn Station Belongs to New Yorkers,” June 8) was merely a first draft — for an op-ed that ran in the New York Times on Friday titled, “Penn Station Won’t Fund Itself.”

In both pieces, Nadler welcomed a remodeled transit hub while blasting the “secret” deliberations seemingly underway to determine who will foot the $8-billion bill. He criticized Amtrak for selecting the project’s developer without public input, and expressed concern over attempts in Congress to seize New York tax dollars to fund the project.

Nadler went even further in the Times piece to mention Amtrak official Andrew Byford by name, accusing the former MTA official of “only adding to the project’s opacity” by claiming that riders wouldn’t foot the bill for the rehab with higher fares on the one hand while acknowledging “that his word could not be taken as a promise” on the other. (The developer Amtrak picked for the project has already contradicted Byford’s claim.)

In both pieces, Nadler went to great lengths to say that Penn Station needs to be renovated, but does it? Is Trump’s plan anything more than cosmetic? Byford keeps highlighting signage and retail as the key value-adds of the effort, while making small overtures to added platform capacity and the possibility of through-running. But the main thing for sale seems to be mostly aesthetic, and Jerry Nadler — a longtime foil of Trump the developer — isn’t buying it.

In other news: