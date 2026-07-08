Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Summer Fun Edition

We're teeing up some big events coming up later this month. Plus providing you lots of other news.
12:01 AM EDT on July 8, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines: Summer Fun Edition
For info, click here.

It’s time for one of our periodic “Set Your Calendars” intros to the daily headlines because there are lots of events you’re going to want to attend:

  • The top event is hosted by our friends at Open Plans. On Friday, July 31, head for the livable streets group’s festive rooftop to party with your urbanist friends. There will be food, drinks, games and great people (who, us?) committed to vibrant, people-centered streets and public spaces. Best of all: Pay what you wish. RSVP here before the limited slots are gone.
  • But before that, set aside some space on Tuesday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. for another “future of Penn Station” thing, this time hosted by Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal. Former DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and Tom Wright of RPA will be there to discuss through-running. Click here for info.
  • And on Sunday, July 19 at 12:15 p.m. as Miser, of Reddit fame, hosts a ride to celebrate the city’s great redesign on 31st Street in Queens. Click here for info.

Ain’t urbanism grand? You’re never alone when you’re in(to) cities.

In other news:

  • The big story yesterday was the panic over the old Pfizer building getting all shakey in Midtown (or, as the Post called it, “Tower of Terror”). There were great pics on social, but all the papers had it. The Times even went full live blog. (Additional coverage: NYDN, amNY, Gothamist, The City Reporter)
  • Like Streetsblog, Gothamist covered the good news on ambulance response rates after the beginning of congestion pricing.
  • And speaking of congestion pricing, the toll is providing money for MTA elevators. (amNY)
  • Gothamist followed our story yesterday about a teen who was injured in a crash with a police vehicle, and reporter Charles Lane added solid details, including the victim’s name.
  • The Department of Transportation’s good work on improving bus speeds on Madison Avenue is completed. (amNY)
  • It’s once again time to talk transit contracts. (amNY)
  • It’s also time for the perennial “NYC in Transit” film series at Film Forum. (amNY)
  • Told ya so: Injuries are way down on Court Street after the Brooklyn mini-speedway was tamed with a road diet and bike lane. (Reddit)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Safety

Too Little, Too Late: City Paints New Lanes on Queensboro Bridge Bike Path After Tragedy

July 8, 2026
Op-Ed

How the NYPD Abandoned Cyclists (Again) on America’s 250th Anniversary

July 8, 2026
Parking Placards

S-Cop-Laws: Bronx Cops Will Even Park All Over A Memorial … To Fallen Bronx Cops!

July 7, 2026
Congestion Pricing

Report Shows Yet Another Benefit to Congestion Pricing: Faster Emergency Response Times

July 7, 2026
Department of Parks & Recreation

Pool Report: Parks Dept. Promises to Open Red Hook Swimming Hole By August

July 7, 2026
See all posts