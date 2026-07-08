Wednesday’s Headlines: Summer Fun Edition

It’s time for one of our periodic “Set Your Calendars” intros to the daily headlines because there are lots of events you’re going to want to attend:

The top event is hosted by our friends at Open Plans. On Friday, July 31, head for the livable streets group’s festive rooftop to party with your urbanist friends. There will be food, drinks, games and great people (who, us?) committed to vibrant, people-centered streets and public spaces. Best of all: Pay what you wish. RSVP here before the limited slots are gone.

But before that, set aside some space on Tuesday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. for another “future of Penn Station” thing, this time hosted by Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal. Former DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and Tom Wright of RPA will be there to discuss through-running. Click here for info.

And on Sunday, July 19 at 12:15 p.m. as Miser, of Reddit fame, hosts a ride to celebrate the city’s great redesign on 31st Street in Queens. .

Ain’t urbanism grand? You’re never alone when you’re in(to) cities.

In other news: