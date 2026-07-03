Skip to content
Safety

Friday’s Headlines: Have a Smashing Fourth Edition

To celebrate America's 250th birthday, here's some Squad Car Porn for your holiday Friday. Regular headlines will return on Monday.
12:01 AM EDT on July 3, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Have a Smashing Fourth Edition
This should have been New York's entry. The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk (Statue of Liberty by Confaulk via Wikipedia CC)

Nothing reveals the law enforcement community’s obsession with muscle cars and trucks like Squad Car Porn.

And no outfit is better at providing it than the American Association of State Troopers, which, in advance of our national 250th birthday celebration, is asking Americans to vote for their favorite police “cruiser.”

Seriously, all 50 states have entered their police squad cars or bull-barred SUVs in this 13th annual contest, and, frankly, the cars and sport utility vehicles are no match for the settings in which state police agencies have posed their beauties.

Check out some of our “favorites”:

Georgia

Just say Nay.

Kansas

Is this a cop car or one of those NASA moon vehicles?

Louisiana

Who’s a good boy?

Maryland

OK, you gotta love the Clydesdales.

Mississippi

OK, we love the lightning, but is that squad car on the right from “Mississippi Burning”?

North Dakota

We can’t put our finger on it, but something is bugging us about this.

We think the whole thing is ridiculous, but we’re not so repulsed that we wouldn’t at least give you a chance to play along. Vote here.

And have a great holiday weekend, whether you’re driving to the beach, the mountains, some lightning-filled Mississippi parking lot … or taking the subway like the rest of us.

We’ll have a full slate of news clips on Monday.

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani’s ‘COGE’ Panel Sets Its Sights on Anti-Safety ‘Major Transportation Projects’ Law

July 2, 2026
Department of Sanitation

Sanitation Will Let Smaller Buildings Share Curbside Containers

July 2, 2026
Safety

Thursday’s Headlines: Cool It Edition

July 2, 2026
Greenways

Uptown Greenway Bridge Repairs Enter Year 17 With No End in Sight

July 1, 2026
Low Traffic Neighborhoods

OPINION: Clinton Street Has a Traffic Problem. So Let’s Make It A ‘Low Traffic Neighborhood’

July 1, 2026
See all posts