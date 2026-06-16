To Protect and Unnerve: Cop Hits Cyclist With Squad Car … In a Protected Bike Lane!
The officer injured a cyclist who had the light and was clearly in the well-demarcated cycle track. And then he didn't really care.
12:03 AM EDT on June 16, 2026
Sammy Sussman joined Streetsblog in May 2026 as law enforcement report after successful stints at New York Focus and The New York Times. In 2019, he interned on a team that won a Pulitzer.
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