Thursday’s Headlines: Great Bridge, Long Table Edition

By now, you’ve heard of Andy Lerner and Maryam Banikarim, who created The Longest Table, the city non-profit whose sole goal is to get neighbors together around a table, eating and talking as … neighbors.

Lerner and Banikarim, who won the “Most Inspiring Community Connectors” award this year at the Open Plans Public Space Awards, have inspired “Longest Tables” in 30 cities towns and cities all over the country since 2022 (check out some on the group’s website),

But on Wednesday, Banikarim raised the stakes (or were those steaks) by setting up a demonstration “table” on the Brooklyn Bridge footpath to promote the group’s most ambitious community event ever: A “Longest Table” occupying the entire Brooklyn Bridge footpath.

Obviously something like that will need city approval, so organizers started their campaign on social media. Check it out below and definitely get involved. After all, we can all get behind the group’s mantra: “No speeches. No agenda. Just neighbors, food, and a couple of hours to remember what community feels like. We’re rebuilding it one table at a time.”

In other news:

And here’s a picture from the ceremony:

Pols and activists, including (from left) Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn, Deputy Mayor Julia Kerson, and community leaders Bronwyn Breitner and Kevin LaCherra, toss ceremonial dirt at the groundbreaking of the McGuinness Boulevard road diet. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

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