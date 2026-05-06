Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘I Got Bikelashed!’ Edition

How bad is the bikelash right now? Perhaps this story will illuminate the current place of cyclists in this city’s transportation ecosystem.

I was biking northbound on Jay Street on Tuesday morning, going slowly because I’m getting close to 100 years old. Approaching the intersection of Willoughby Street, I noticed that the light was red, so I slowed down even more and stopped.

I was making this “stop” signal!

There was a guy standing at the corner — but in the bike lane — holding a very large cup of coffee and staring at me menacingly. I assumed he was waiting to cross. I’m used to being stared at menacingly by pedestrians; even when I am slowing down, and even when I am lowering my left hand to my side to show that I am stopping, and even when I indeed stop, pedestrians will still glare at me as if to say, “I don’t trust that you’ll stop!”

To reiterate: I was at a dead stop. But the guy with the coffee, who was holding it as if he intended to weaponize it, would not cross. Instead, he remained in the bike lane. Then my light turned green. But I did not proceed because I thought he still wanted to cross. So he screamed at me, “YOU CAN JUST GO AROUND ME, YOU KNOW!”

I said, calmly, “I was letting you cross,” to which he responded with a baby talk version of “I was letting you cross” (sort of, “Wy was wetting you kwoss”). So I pedaled on (again, with the green) as he bellowed behind me, “MOTHERFUCKER!”

Seconds later, I was almost splattered by a driver who signaled left, but then turned right — and only stopped because I screamed.

I bring it up because everywhere I turn — including when I stop at red lights — I’m seeing the bikelash, most recently at the anti-bike lane rally on Saturday on W. 72nd Street. Want to get a sense of the rally? Just look at the comments under Gus Saltonstall’s otherwise straightforward West Side Rag story about a small cohort of Upper West Siders are being driven to derangement by the prospect that the Department of Transportation would build the kind of bike lane that it has built all over the city for nearly 20 years.

Putting aside the fact that most of the anti-bike-lane speakers would only offer their opinion if they could remain anonymous, the comments show that that a) people didn’t even listen to the DOT’s presentation on the plan [click here to read]; b) people are happy to complain that DOT isn’t talking to “the community” even though the plan was, indeed, presented to Community Board 7 on April 14; and c) the DOT does need to do a better job of championing its own designs, instead of leaving it to community organizers at StreetopiaUWS or random bike riders like Dan Schwartz to push back on the haters.

One final note about the rally, which was neither noted in Saltonstall’s story nor by any of the anti-change speakers: The rally was held on pedestrian space that itself had been reclaimed from car drivers back in 2002. The old-timers who attended the rally to object to one type of repurposing public space forgot that, at one time, enlarging the size of Verdi Square to provide a new exit for subway users, reduce car crashes and add a vibrant new plaza was itself a controversial idea. (I know because I was there back then.)

The point is: Change isn’t hard. In fact, it’s the only way forward.

In other news: