Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Having a Cow Edition

Did Gov. Hochul just blink in her negotiations with the legislature? Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on April 23, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: Having a Cow Edition
Gov. Hochul is having more luck with this calf than she is with the legislature over her insurance ploy, as Bernadette Hogan reported (inset). Photo: Darren McGee/Governor's Office

NY1 statehouse reporter Bernadette Hogan sent shockwaves through the Empire State — and both of Streetsblog’s insurance-obsessed newsrooms — with a late afternoon tweet that suggested, dare we say it, that Gov. Hochul had blinked?

Hogan reported that Gov. Hochul offered the state Legislature a deal: In return for lawmakers’ support on the bulk of her car insurance premium cut proposal, the governor would drop her proposed changes to joint and several liability. Why did Hochul want to gut joint and several liability? Well, it requires all responsible parties in a crash to pay their proportional share of damages — but it also sometimes leads to public agencies like the MTA to pay more than their share if the other party doesn’t have any money.

After all, who’s going to pay the victim? The victim?!

Our Albany Bureau Chief Austin C. Jefferson says he’s hearing that lawmakers see Hochul’s latest negotiating effort as a good jumping off point, given that the governor had previously rebuffed any alterations to her plan. But pols still retain concerns about whether any reforms will actually deliver savings and whether crash victims will retain their ability to get all the compensation they deserve for catastrophic, life-altering injuries.

We’ll have more later today.

In other news:

  • Earlier in the day, NY1 had reported on how Gov. Hochul and state legislators were in their own trenches looking across a budgetary No Man’s Land, as neither side wanted to wave the white flag on insurance premiums. We call that the Streetsblog Effect, given our intense coverage of the issue.
  • News12 had more details about that fatal crash in Co-op City.
  • Yesterday was Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso’s media blitz for his race to succeed Rep. Nydia Velazquez in her Brooklyn-Queens congressional district. He took a bike ride with Miser and penned an op-ed for Streetsblog.
  • Time Out New York focused on the right thing for Earth Day: car-free streets.
  • More trucks coming for Staten Island. (Advance)
  • The bikelash is coming for the DOT’s generally excellent road diet, pedestrian and bike plan for W. 72nd Street. (West Side Rag)
  • Big school bus crash in Queens. (NYDN)
  • A Long Island woman keeps getting tickets even though her plate was stolen years ago. (WABC7)
  • Look out, PATH customers. (NYDN)
  • The Post had more on killer driver Miriam Yarimi’s effort to claim she’s not guilty.
  • For the record, I like the new MTA app. Find out more in Vital City.
  • We’re excited to see more outlets covering autonomous vehicles, but our friend Erik Engquist’s piece in the Real Deal didn’t dig deep enough on the very problem he identified with AVs: When they’re not occupied, they will either park somewhere (taking up valuable public space) or they will keep driving around waiting for a fare (wasting fuel, causing congestion, raising the risk of crashes).
  • Stop whining, Americans — your gas is cheap by worldwide standards. (Wall Street Journal)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Police Misconduct

To Protect And Swerve: NYPD Cop Has 547 Speeding Tickets Yet Remains On The Force

April 23, 2026
Commercial Waste Zones

Two Little Too Late: Mamdani Shifts Private Carting Reforms Toward Safety for Last Two Contracts

April 22, 2026
Opinion

Keep New York Moving: Antonio Reynoso’s Six-Point Plan for Transit That Matches Our Reality 

April 22, 2026
DDC

Exclusive: Mamdani Picks Construction Chief Eager to Speed Up Street Redesigns

April 22, 2026
Automated Enforcement

‘Stop Super Speeders’: Preventing The Next Fatal Crash Is Up To You

April 22, 2026
See all posts