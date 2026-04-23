Thursday’s Headlines: Having a Cow Edition

NY1 statehouse reporter Bernadette Hogan sent shockwaves through the Empire State — and both of Streetsblog’s insurance-obsessed newsrooms — with a late afternoon tweet that suggested, dare we say it, that Gov. Hochul had blinked?

Hogan reported that Gov. Hochul offered the state Legislature a deal: In return for lawmakers’ support on the bulk of her car insurance premium cut proposal, the governor would drop her proposed changes to joint and several liability. Why did Hochul want to gut joint and several liability? Well, it requires all responsible parties in a crash to pay their proportional share of damages — but it also sometimes leads to public agencies like the MTA to pay more than their share if the other party doesn’t have any money.

After all, who’s going to pay the victim? The victim?!

New: Assembly Democrats conferenced @GovKathyHochul’s auto insurance proposal: now she’s willing to drop her changes to joint and several protections in exchange for them backing everything else in her package.



Now Hochul, ASC and Heastie are in leaders meeting in Albany. — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) April 22, 2026

Our Albany Bureau Chief Austin C. Jefferson says he’s hearing that lawmakers see Hochul’s latest negotiating effort as a good jumping off point, given that the governor had previously rebuffed any alterations to her plan. But pols still retain concerns about whether any reforms will actually deliver savings and whether crash victims will retain their ability to get all the compensation they deserve for catastrophic, life-altering injuries.

We’ll have more later today.

In other news: