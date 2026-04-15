Wednesday’s Headlines: FIFA Follies Edition

The World Cup rumor mill was grinding at high speed yesterday with reports that NJ Transit was threatening to charge $100 for soccer ticket holders to take the train to the game. Whether true or just a negotiating strategy, the fee reflects the exorbitant security costs that FIFA says it needs, but isn’t going to pay for.

The Athletic broke the news about the $100 round-trip ticket, which is seven times higher than normal NJ Transit service. Reaction to the news was swift, with New York Sen. Chuch Schumer making a good point about FIFA on Twitter (how dare FIFA soak the tourists — that’s our job!).

FIFA is set to reap nearly $11 billion from this summer's World Cup, yet New York area commuters and residents are being handed the bill.



The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile. I am demanding FIFA step up… https://t.co/EhIxb69Jrc — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 14, 2026

Gov. Hochul followed suit, blaming her counterpart in the Garden State, but this bit of Jersey trolling seemed a bit off-key. This is not a time to make fun of New Jersey, but to show some solidarity against and to defend the primacy of transit.

Many outlets followed: The Post stuck to the main outrage; NJ.com pointed out that FIFA is saddling New Jersey with $48 million in costs.

As transit fans, we’re just worried that the event’s high transportation costs will linger in the public imagination, slowing instilling the notion that transit is “expensive” or “a hassle” rather than an essential service that public officials must commit to making the cheapest, most-convenient option.

In other news:

In a related Jersey story, at least NJ Transit showed off some fancy new wheels. (NJ.com)

The Daily News got the handout about the city Department of Transportation’s great plan for W. 72nd Street. We sent Sophia Lebowitz to do the hard work — to go to the meeting and listen to dozens of car-brained anti-safety dead-enders complain about the plan — before she could file her report.

We were going to snark on the decision to roll out a second-season of its podcast, Curb Enthusiasm, but we’re feeling charitable because on this week’s episode, Commissioner Mike Flynn lays out the central misconception in transportation planning: that business owners are convinced their customers arrive by car. “In most parts of New York, that’s not the case, and there’s been a lot of research out there that proves that,” he said. “The business owners are the one parking out front and feeding the meter.” Listen to it here.

AOC filmed a Trump tirade as she rode a bike — bringing the entire Streetsblog newsroom to a halt. We don’t question her take, but we wonder why she didn’t even mention the blocked bike lane!

AOC: "The President of the US is a rapist. The President of the US is implicated in the Epstein files. He is convicted in court on 34 counts of felony fraud" — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 2026-04-14T13:51:54.028Z

Speaking of President Trump, he canceled funding for the renovation of the Amtrak station in upstate Rhinecliff, and no reason was given. (Trains)

See it! It’s rare that we find ourselves shaking our heads over the same things that confuse the muchot gdulim at BoroPark24, but today is the day: MTA bus drivers should not be driving on the sidewalk.

See it, part II! Watch from a Ring doorbell as a driver, at high speed, slams into a Staten Island home. (SI Advance)

A drunk driver destroyed a bunch of cars in Astoria, reported. That crash came three days after a different scofflaw drove at high speed in the early morning hours on the 34th Avenue open street on Saturday, pulverizing some of the protective blocks and setting his car on fire. Cops arrested Efrain Ortiz, 51, and charged him with unlicensed driving. We didn’t get to the scene, but Clarence Eckerson Jr. sent us photos that showed the extent of the carnage. Imagine if those blocks had been a kid!

Vital City graded Mayor Mamdani’s first 100 days — and called him out for “insufficient progress” on placard abuse. Hear, hear! (Don’t forget to check in on Streetsblog “Mamdani Tracker” on our homepage or here.)

We’re all for enforcement of rules against illegal mopeds and e-motos, but the NYPD’s tweet linking micro-mobility devices to crime boggles the mind. Many crimes are committed with the assistance of a car — indeed, there’s a term for it: the getaway car — but you don’t see the NYPD tweeting about how many “illegal cars” they’ve seized.

Speaking of seizing illegal vehicles, in this case, there really wasn’t a good reason to remove a much-loved memorial to a much-loved auto repair shop owner in Gowanus. (SI Advance)

A delivery worker who was fleeing cops was fatally struck by a bus driver in The Bronx. (NYDN)

Mayor Mamdani wants free buses, but Council Members Shaun Abreu and Crystal Hudson want free subways and buses for one million of the lowest-income New Yorkers. (amNY)

Bike-friendly lawyers Adam White and Brandon Chamberlin will host a free legal workshop on April 29 at 6 p.m. at Principals in Brooklyn. Here’s the info.

And, finally, hypocrisy, thy name is Paladino. Here we see the Queens Council member, who has opposed DOT’s automated enforcement against killer drivers in the heart of the most densely populated part of the city, cheering the installation of NYPD’s automated enforcement against, what, minor property crime in a largely safe suburb? (She doesn’t even make it clear in her Twitter thread):