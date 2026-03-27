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Citi Bike

Friday’s Headlines: Mayor on a Citi Bike Edition

People and mayors who get around on foot, on bikes or on transit have a greater appreciation for our city. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on March 27, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Mayor on a Citi Bike Edition
The mayor is happy on a bike and we're happy he's happy.

I’m sure foamer John Chell will get so upset that he’ll put down his tallboy to fire off a few unhinged tweets, but we’re happy whenever we see Mayor Mamdani on a bike.

It’s not because we have an “agenda,” but simply because of our long-held belief that people who get around on foot, on bikes or on transit have a greater appreciation for our city and the tiles that make up its gorgeous mosaic than people sitting in cars zooming through neighborhoods rather than stopping to enjoy them. (Academics are more articulate on this matter than I am; so is Dave Colon.)

Anyway, the mayor was in Brooklyn on Wednesday night for would-be Rep. Brad Lander’s fundraiser and then, at least according to his social media feed, hopped a Citi Bike for the nearly seven-mile ride back to the Upper East Side (it must have been an electric bike, given that the trip took only 47 minutes and included a bridge).

perfect weather last night for a bike ride home

Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@zohrankmamdani.bsky.social) 2026-03-26T14:23:16.229Z

Many city leaders have promised to be the “bike mayor,” but Mamdani actually is — and drivers should stop complaining because they’re probably befitting, too. After all, who knows how pothole-filled the roads are better than a cyclist; indeed, the Department of Transportation just announced a third pothole blitz this weekend (just a coincidence?).

So keep on pedaling, Mayor — it’s certainly helping keep the Mamdani-O-Meter rolling forward (right).

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s counterpart in San Francisco learned the hard way why feet, rails or pedals are really the best way to get around a city, the Post reported.

In other news:

  • Gothamist didn’t eat anyone’s lunch with its coverage of Trump’s omnipresence in the Penn Station renovation plan, but they did assembly a lot of tidbits.
  • Attempted murder charges for a driver who injured six in a caught-on-camera Bronx crash last summer. (NY Post)
  • The state must fix a portion of the East River greenway, says Assembly Member Keith Powers on X.
  • We are born of dust and we return to dust — only this time, with cars. (News12)
  • This is what corporate propaganda looks like. (Bloomberg)
  • Patrick Cleary reveals that 20 percent of bus stops are clogged with parked cars. (Substack)
  • Crazy hit and run in Ridgewood. (Reddit)
  • The Mets won on Opening Day — but fans got a true victory if they caught a Redbird. (NYDN)
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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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Citi Bike | Today's Headlines | Zohran Mamdani

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