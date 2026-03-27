Friday’s Headlines: Mayor on a Citi Bike Edition

I’m sure foamer John Chell will get so upset that he’ll put down his tallboy to fire off a few unhinged tweets, but we’re happy whenever we see Mayor Mamdani on a bike.

It’s not because we have an “agenda,” but simply because of our long-held belief that people who get around on foot, on bikes or on transit have a greater appreciation for our city and the tiles that make up its gorgeous mosaic than people sitting in cars zooming through neighborhoods rather than stopping to enjoy them. (Academics are more articulate on this matter than I am; so is Dave Colon.)

Anyway, the mayor was in Brooklyn on Wednesday night for would-be Rep. Brad Lander’s fundraiser and then, at least according to his social media feed, hopped a Citi Bike for the nearly seven-mile ride back to the Upper East Side (it must have been an electric bike, given that the trip took only 47 minutes and included a bridge).

perfect weather last night for a bike ride home — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@zohrankmamdani.bsky.social) 2026-03-26T14:23:16.229Z

Many city leaders have promised to be the “bike mayor,” but Mamdani actually is — and drivers should stop complaining because they’re probably befitting, too. After all, who knows how pothole-filled the roads are better than a cyclist; indeed, the Department of Transportation just announced a third pothole blitz this weekend (just a coincidence?).

So keep on pedaling, Mayor — it’s certainly helping keep the Mamdani-O-Meter rolling forward (right).

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s counterpart in San Francisco learned the hard way why feet, rails or pedals are really the best way to get around a city, the Post reported.

In other news: