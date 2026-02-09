Monday’s Headlines: Bureaucratic Morass Edition

Will new DOT rules "decimate" al fresco dining in the city's open streets?

That was the headline our friends over at Hell Gate ran atop their story on some genuine bureaucratic stupidity over at the Department of Transportation, which established permanent rules for restaurants and bars wanting to set up tables and chairs in the city's "open streets."

DOT's rules brought those establishments under the umbrella of the city's "long-term" and "short-term" concession regulations. The short-term concessions allow outdoor vendors to operate a max of 29 days out of the year. The long-term concession takes about a year to get set up.

That would appear to leave restaurateurs on a handful of open streets shit-out-of-luck, including the so-called Dimes Square on Canal Street, which had planned to operate for 183 days this year.

DOT tells us it's working on a solution, and the agency claims that the restaurants and bars who've staffed up in anticipation of having those extra seats should not fret. Agency spokesman Vincent Barone said DOT will "cut red tape and deliver a solution to allow for Open Streets ... to continue uninterrupted this coming season."

What could that solution be? It may very well require an executive order from Mayor Mamdani. Or maybe the city's existing rules will have some wiggle room. Stay tuned.

In other news:

@kaymsanto and I’s joint statement on last night’s tragic hit-and-run. pic.twitter.com/BHY51OfdDo — Council Member Susan Zhuang (@CMSusanZhuang) February 6, 2026