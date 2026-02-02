Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Carnage

Motorcycle Rider Killed by Ambulance Driver

A man on two wheels was killed.

12:20 PM EST on February 2, 2026

Mounds of snow have dramatically narrowed Ashland Place, where a man on an electric moped or e-moto was killed by the driver of an ambulance early on Sunday.

|Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

A motorcycle rider was killed by an ambulance driver in Downtown Brooklyn on a snow-narrowed roadway on Sunday — the first such fatality this year, police said.

According to the NYPD, at around 1:10 a.m., the rider of a Fly E-Bike vehicle was headed southbound on Ashland Place when he was struck by the 21-year-old driver of an ambulance that was turning onto Willoughby Street near Brooklyn Hospital. Police said Ray Wilkerson-Lynwood, 65, crossed over the double-yellow line in the center of the roadway, but did not provide a motivation.

Wilkerson-Lynwood, of the nearby Farragut Houses, suffered severe head trauma. He died later at Methodist Hospital, police said.

The driver of the ambulance — plus two other EMTs in the bus — were also lightly injured and taken to Brooklyn Hospital. Police said the EMTs were "canvassing for a male in distress," which, given the cold, could describe many people.

Police initially said Wilkerson-Lynwood was riding an "e-bike," but a Sanitation Department supervisor told Streetsblog, "It was definitely a motorcycle, not a bike." (Update: The Department of Transportation confirmed it was a motocycle after initial publication of this story.)

That could explain why Wilkerson-Lynwood was not in the bike lane, though on Monday, hours after the snow, the bike lane was only partially navigable, with mounds of snow narrowing the safe route.

The southbound lane (left) is narrowed by snow.Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

The intersection of Ashland Place and Willoughby Street in Downtown Brooklyn is a chaotic crossing where drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are always a hair's length away from disaster. There are multiple parking lots for the hospital as well as for Long Island University, and car traffic is heavy.

The northbound side of Ashland supports a two-way protected bike lane, a row of parked cars, and a lane for car travel. But at Willoughby, the northbound direction adds a turning bay that narrows the southbound lane to barely the width of a car.

Any one riding in the southbound lane on a moped — which are barred in the bike lane — is at great risk from turning cars.

In 2025, there were 11 crashes at that one intersection, injuring three cyclists, one pedestrian and six motorists, according to city stats.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Transit Funding

Forget Free Buses: Mayor Mamdani Should Instead Seek ‘Audacious’ Subway Expansion

The same billion-dollar outlay that Mayor Mamdani hopes to allocate for fare-free buses should be spent instead on rewriting the subway map.

February 2, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Spotlight on ICE and Ice Edition

The snow continued to give newsmen and women plenty to work on all weekend — and revealed cracks in Mayor Mamdani's icy resolve. Plus other news.

February 2, 2026
Delivery workers

On The Road: Delivery Workers Face Scary Trips, Minimal Tips, App Tricks

Delivery workers continue to brave icy roads, freezing temperatures and low tips as Mayor Mamdani vows to help make their jobs less "relentless."

February 1, 2026
Bike Lanes

The Streetsblog Angle: The 70th Street Bike Lane Is In the Epstein Files!

Somewhere, maybe, Woody Allen finally regrets opposing that bike lane.

January 30, 2026
Delivery workers

The Mamdani Effect: Three Delivery Apps Must Pay $5M In Minimum Pay Settlement

A new era: Mayor Mamdani's worker protection department announces new enforcement against UberEats, HungryPanda, and Fantuan for not complying with the minimum pay law.

January 30, 2026
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Friday Video: Should We Stop Calling Them ‘Low-Traffic Neighborhoods’?

Is it time for London's game-changing urban design concept to get a rebrand?

January 30, 2026
See all posts