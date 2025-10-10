Friday’s Headlines: Refining Outdoor Dining Edition

New York City restaurants and bars must pack up their curbside outdoor dining set-ups on Nov. 30, per city regulations banning roadway eating during the winter months. A bill from Council Member Lincoln Restler would change that.

The Brooklyn Democrat's legislation introduced on Thursday would restore year-round outdoor dining, allow smaller businesses to expand their outdoor set-ups in front of adjacent business (with those business' approval), permit roadway dining areas closer to the corner and let grocery and speciality food stores that sell coffee and sandwiches to participate. Jonathan Mak at amNY broke the news.

The City Council-written seasonal outdoor dining program launched last year with significantly more limitations than its pandemic-era predecessor, resulting in many restaurants dropping out of the program altogether. Some 12,000 restaurants have set up outdoors since the start of Covid in 2020 — yet just 1,400 applied for roadway dining permits this year.

"The restrictions of the current program have severely limited restaurants' ability to run roadway cafés given the demands of taking down and storing structures every year," Restler said in a statement.

"Restoring year-round open dining will significantly boost participation and allow New Yorkers to continue to enjoy outdoor dining at many of their favorite restaurants again."

Likely next mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged during the primary campaign to restore year-round outdoor dining and ease the bureaucratic red tape to make it easier for businesses to set up in the street.

