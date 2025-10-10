Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Refining Outdoor Dining Edition

Brooklyn Council Member Lincoln Restler has a bill to bring back year-round outdoor dining. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 10, 2025

Photo: Kevin Duggan

New York City restaurants and bars must pack up their curbside outdoor dining set-ups on Nov. 30, per city regulations banning roadway eating during the winter months. A bill from Council Member Lincoln Restler would change that.

The Brooklyn Democrat's legislation introduced on Thursday would restore year-round outdoor dining, allow smaller businesses to expand their outdoor set-ups in front of adjacent business (with those business' approval), permit roadway dining areas closer to the corner and let grocery and speciality food stores that sell coffee and sandwiches to participate. Jonathan Mak at amNY broke the news.

The City Council-written seasonal outdoor dining program launched last year with significantly more limitations than its pandemic-era predecessor, resulting in many restaurants dropping out of the program altogether. Some 12,000 restaurants have set up outdoors since the start of Covid in 2020 — yet just 1,400 applied for roadway dining permits this year.

"The restrictions of the current program have severely limited restaurants' ability to run roadway cafés given the demands of taking down and storing structures every year," Restler said in a statement.

"Restoring year-round open dining will significantly boost participation and allow New Yorkers to continue to enjoy outdoor dining at many of their favorite restaurants again."

Likely next mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged during the primary campaign to restore year-round outdoor dining and ease the bureaucratic red tape to make it easier for businesses to set up in the street.

In other news:

  • Mamdani is leading in the polls and playing it safe in the final weeks of the mayor's race. He spent Thursday morning addressing the city's business community. (Gothamist, NY Times, Quinnipiac Poll, City & State)
  • Gov. Hochul and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch blasted the Trump administration for withholding public transit security funding from the MTA. A decision in New York's lawsuit over the issue is expected soon. (amNY, NY Times)
  • Law? Less: A grand jury in Virginia indicted Attorney General Letitia James. (NY Times, NBC News)
  • No surprise: Central Park tourists like the horse carriages. (NY Post)
  • Meet the NYPD's newest SUVs. (NY Post)
  • Street repair work on Riverside Drive West is way behind schedule after the contractor walked off the job last year. (Gothamist)
  • New York's street parking is so underpriced (free) that someone is actually making money money "car-sitting" for drivers for less than the cost of a $65 street-sweeping tickets, reported the New York Times in what amounted to an extended Metropolitan Diary story. Really? When is the Times going to abandon its obsession with city car owners?
  • A Brooklyn man spent the last month only getting around the city by foot. (NY Post)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Queensboro Bridge

Eyes on the Bridge: Queensboro Bridge Bike and Pedestrian Paths Are Almost There

Call it getting stuff almost done.

October 10, 2025
Streetsblog USASafe Routes to School

Friday Video: Five Simple Ways To Get Kids Biking To School

Kids aren't riding bikes like they used to — but that doesn't mean we can't get them back in the saddle.

October 10, 2025
New York State DOT

State DOT Scraps Cross Bronx Expansion Road On Highway Repair Plan

The state Department of Transportation will not build a "traffic diversion" structure next to the Cross Bronx Expressway — a highway expansion project that Streetsblog exposed.

October 9, 2025
Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani Vows To Defy DOT Insiders, Political Bosses To Pursue His Streets Agenda

Mamdani pledged stand up to bureaucrats and political power players who oppose his plans to make streets safer and buses faster.

October 9, 2025
Central Park

Want Safety in Central Park? Add Protected Bike Lanes Around and Through It: Advocates

It's time to ring the park with green paint — and add green veins through it.

October 9, 2025
New York State DOT

State DOT’s Highway Habit Ignores Emissions Mandate: Report

The state's highway-centric transportation agency is still flouting the 2020 state climate law, and is doing little to change course, according to a lawyers' group.

October 9, 2025
See all posts