Wednesday’s Headlines: Full Court Press Edition

What a crazy day Wednesday was! Brad Lander was arrested by ICE (and later freed), supporters of safe streets went to court to prevent the Adams administration from making Bedford Avenue less safe (ruling pending), and a Manhattan judge threw out a suburban town's beef with congestion pricing (after they failed to show up for a hearing!).

Like I said, what a day. Meet me at bulleted list number 1:

Wednesday will end with two big events: First, at 6 p.m., Streetsblog reporter Sophia Lebowitz and her aging legend boss will go to the National Arts Club to accept an award from the Silurians Press Club for their investigation into fake chaplains.

At the same time, Transportation Alternatives and other street safety advocates will rally along the doomed three-block portion of Bedford Avenue between Willoughby and Flushing avenues.

And then, who knows? Depending on what happens in court, the DOT might start digging up the bike lane after 10 p.m. (according to "no parking" signs that were installed on Tuesday).

The Streetsblog staff will be out in force, and the award winners will straggle over later, ensconced in the vapors of glory (and the National Arts Club open bar).

