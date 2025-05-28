Wednesday’s Headlines: Zero Vision Edition

There were two big stories yesterday: The Brooklyn Democratic machine's attack on bike lanes and a federal judge's attack on the Trump administration's war on congestion pricing.

First, the bikelash: After the Brooklyn party chair and the borough's pre-eminent fixer posted on X about how much they hate bike lanes, we rushed to Mayor Adams's Tuesday presser — only to watch him defend the attack on bike lanes and go further to say that Vision Zero is too focused on car drivers (never mind that a) they do virtually all of the damage and b) enforcement against car drivers has actually been dwindling).

We turned that into two big stories, one by Kevin Duggan and the other by Sophia Lebowitz. Both are must-reads as the bike lane culture war turns into a political war. (Meanwhile, the mayor's actual announcement of the day — a seemingly worthy bid to turn vacant city land into parkland — was ignored by everyone except the great Liam Quigley. But then again, the mayor spent all of like two minutes discussing it.)

The other big story, as covered by our Dave Colon, was that a federal judge basically told the U.S. Department of Transportation to stand down on its threats to strip funding from New York State until the judge can make a ruling on the larger congestion pricing lawsuit. Everyone covered it (NY Times, Politico, amNY, NYDN, NY Post, Gothamist).

In other news:

When anti-livable streets groups tell us very loudly who they are, we should listen. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2avesag.as) 2025-05-27T14:49:41.734Z