Wednesday’s Headlines: Rising Out of the Valley Edition

Congestion pricing keeps getting more popular and is almost fully out of the so-called "Valley of Political Death."

Here's Daniel Firth's famous "Valley of Political Death" chart on congestion pricing approval. Photo: Daniel Firth

You know that valley — it's where congestion pricing plans worldwide have fallen in the weeks before they are implemented (see chart). But there's another global phenomenon: weeks after the tolls are implemented, they begin getting more popular.

We're seeing that in New York City. In the latest Siena College Research Institute poll released yesterday, 39 percent of voters said they support the tolls and 41 percent say they oppose it (the remainder aren't sure).

That may not sound great to boosters, but back in December, the results were 29 percent supporting and 51 percent opposing. And the rising support comes during an unprecedented attack on the toll by the Trump administration (which has a big megaphone that includes multiple social media channels and a house organ called the New York Post).

Poll: Siena College Research Institute

Admittedly the wording in the polls wasn't exactly the same (and may reflect some local opposition to the president): In May, Siena asked, "Gov. Hochul says that congestion pricing in Manhattan is working, reducing traffic and raising revenue for the MTA, and it should remain. President Trump says that congestion pricing is nothing more than an unfair tax on working commuters, and it should be eliminated. Do you think congestion pricing should remain, be eliminated or [are you] in the middle."

In December, the same esteemed polling outfit asked, "in June, Gov. Hochul put a $15 congestion pricing toll plan for Manhattan on hold. Last month, after the election, Gov. Hochul reinstituted a $9 congestion pricing plan, set to begin in January. Do you support or oppose the governor's decision to implement the $9 congestion pricing toll for Manhattan?"

But the results are clear: a 20-point swing in popularity of the $9 toll in just four-plus months.

