Wednesday’s Headlines: FOIL’ed Again Edition

This is not some old joke: How many Department of Transportation officials does it take to not answer reporters' Freedom of Information Law requests?

The completely un-funny punchline? Sixteen!

I know this because back in September, on behalf of Streetsblog as well as reporters from all the other outlets who aren't getting their questions answered promptly, I filed a FOIL request to find out how many staffers DOT has set aside to respond to reporters' FOIL requests.

I FOIL'd for the FOIL staff because of our lawsuit against the agency (still pending!) for consistently delaying our FOIL requests, one of two times we've been able to write a headline, "Streetsblog to DOT: We'll See You in Court."

Perhaps to avoid a third suit, the agency responded (albeit pushing six months, as always), naming all 16 staffers, whose salaries added up to $1,238,613 in 2024 (which we obtained from public records, not from DOT).

All of this raises the question: is 16 enough? Or is it an ample number to handle 7,000 requests per year by the vaunted New York City press corps (motto: "Where's the bar and who's boss is buying?")? Maybe. Or maybe it's too much work. Or maybe they being told to slow-walk FOIL answers, rarely answering within six months, no matter the question?

Who knows? But now you know the staffing, at least (and what you're paying for it).

