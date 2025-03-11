Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: The Summit of Political Life Edition

Voters, especially city Democrats, are warming to congestion pricing. Plus other news.

12:03 AM EDT on March 11, 2025

Photo: Bess Adler|

Traffic reductions from congestion pricing are bending the approval rating curve.

The big story yesterday was the poll that showed that voters, especially city Democrats, are warming to congestion pricing, meaning that the tolling plan may be finally leaving the so-called "Valley of Political Death."

We weighed in early, but stories quickly came in from the Daily News, amNY, and Patch.

But yesterday was also an exceptionally busy day on the streets beat, so let's get to it:

  • The day started with a great Times op-ed about illegal police parking by Nicole Gelinas that hit all the Streetsblog high notes. We're looking forward to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch making headway on the issue soon.
  • Everyone also covered the release of a city report that basically said it'll be too expensive to cap the Cross-Bronx Expressway, though coverage in the Daily News, amNY and was anodyne. Read Streetsblog, please.
  • Hard to believe, but the Post took ex-Gov. Cuomo's e-bike registration bill completely at face value, even reporting the would-be mayor's errors. As you might imagine, we had a different angle.
  • The driver of an unplated Postal Service vehicle (spoiler alert: they are all unplated, and therefore untraceable) drove over and seriously injured a woman in Queens. (NY Post)
  • And, finally, we don't love the Yankees, but this is sad news for any lover of the game. (NY Post)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

NYPD

Now Do Cars: NYPD Gets Serious About Illegal Parking (But Not THAT Illegal Parking)

An NYPD illegal parking crackdown!? Not exactly...

March 11, 2025
Cross Bronx Expressway

Cross-Bronx Cap ‘Potentially Feasible’ — But Expensive: Report

Here's a plan for a highway that isn't a scar. Now all we need is the money.

March 11, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

Cuo-No! Disgraced Ex-Gov Embraces Fever Dream of Anti-Bike, Anti-Safety Cranks

The self-professed "car guy" has embraced a dubious street safety plan being pushed by Council Republicans.

March 11, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

‘On Day 1’: Lander Vows To Finish McGuinness Safety Redesign that Eric Adams Botched

The mayoral hopeful advances a plan abandoned by the current officeholder.

March 10, 2025
See all posts