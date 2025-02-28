Hey, Taxi! Stop Blocking the Bike Lane … Or Risk Escalating Fines

Vision Zero isn't free.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission wants to stiffen the penalties for some dangerous parking and driving — and also make the fines and points for such things escalating so that taxi drivers don't keep making the same mistakes over and over.

The current fines for violations such as parking in crosswalks; double-parking; or parking at fire hydrants, in bus lanes, in no standing zones or bike lanes, is $100-$200 (plus another $100 if the driver pleads not guilty but is found guilty at a hearing). Those fines are currently flat, no matter how many times a driver commits the offense.

But under the new rules, the first offense would also carry one violation point on the driver's TLC record whether the driver pleads or is convicted after a hearing. And a suspended driver could avoid the suspension by taking "a Vision Zero and Accessibility Remedial education course" that is taught by TLC-authorized providers.

The second offense within 15 months would carry two points. A third offense would keep those points, but also increase the fine by another $100. And points are important: Just six points in a 15-month period can trigger a license suspension. And 10 points can trigger a revocation.

We put it in a handy chart. TLC classifies various violations under different sections of the rulebook depending on whether the vehicle is stationary or moving:

Of course, the vast majority of the 178,000-plus licensed cabbies in this city do not even get one of these summonses. But according to TLC, in the 15-month period from October 2022 through December 2023, the agency adjudicated over 28,000 such violations — and more than 2,000 were issued to repeat offenders within that period.

Hence the need for escalating fines and points — and a remedial driver education course.

"Per miles driven, TLC drivers are already among the safest in the city," said TLC spokesperson Jason Kersten, but hastened to add that officials at the agency "take Vision Zero violations seriously."

"These rules promise to increase safety for passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists alike [and] target a relatively small group of repeat offenders who disproportionately make our streets less safe for everyone," he added.

Activists agree that the letters TLC don't only stand for Taxi and Limousine Commission but, in a way, tender loving care.

"TLC is sending a clear message that rule violations are serious and must result in a change in behavior from drivers," said street safety advocate and data expert Jehiah Czebotar. "With this proposed rule change, TLC is creating a fine structure to reinforce that pedestrian and cyclist safety on our streets is paramount."

Ben Furnas, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives emphasized the large danger by the seeming small act of blocking bike lanes or crosswalks, and said other city agencies should follow the TLC's lead.

"Beyond merely escalating fines, the city should increase the likelihood of getting caught by using their authority to employ automated cameras to enforce crosswalk and bike lane blocking violations," he said. "Every driver, TLC or not, should feel consequences for this dangerous behavior."

The Taxi and Limousine Commission will hold a hearing about the proposed rule change on Zoom on March 12 at 10 a.m. To participate, e-mail tlcrules@tlc.nyc.gov or call (212) 676-1135 by March 11. To comment on the proposed rules without appearing, you can submit comments at the city's rules website; email comments to tlcrules@tlc.nyc.gov; mail in comments to the Taxi and Limousine Commission, Office of Legal Affairs, 33 Beaver St., 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10004; or even fax your comments to 212-313-3027. Comments must be submitted by March 12.