SEE IT! Two Women and a Baby Struck and Injured by a Driver in Brooklyn

Pedestrians aren't even safe in this city when they have the light and they're in a crosswalk and they see a driver coming right at them and try to get out of his way.

A reckless driver rang out a deadly year for pedestrians by turning directly into two women pushing strollers as they crossed Nostrand Avenue at Kings Highway at around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 31. The women, ages 62 and 56, plus a 1-year-old in a stroller, were injured.

Police offered no explanation for why the 69-year-old driver of a 2014 Toyota turned from eastbound Kings Highway into the women, but the driver remained on the scene and was not arrested.

The video — warning — is horrific to watch, as the women know what's coming, but can't get out of the way of the driver:

🚨BREAKING: Car Rams Two Jewish Women Pushing Strollers in Brooklyn, NY



Video footage shows a car deliberately ramming into two Jewish women pushing strollers with babies in Brooklyn, NY. The condition of the victims remains unknown.



🎥 @Betar_USA pic.twitter.com/EHnUtQ5xdp — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) January 2, 2025

The video was originally posted by the website Betar, which claimed the driver was committing a hate crime against Jews, but the NYPD did not comment on that.

According to the Yeshiva World News, NYPD determined that there was "no criminal or malicious intent," and that the driver "was apologetic."

The crash occurred just a few hours before another crash in the same neighborhood, this one a fatal hit-and-run of a man who was allegedly panhandling at the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Linden Boulevard.

Michael Foster, 64, was struck at that corner, but dragged by the Audi driver for a half-mile, cops said.

The year just ended — 2024 — was a very violent one for pedestrians in New York City.

According to the NYPD, 9,079 pedestrians were injured between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29 last year, or roughly 25 people every day. That's up from 8,656 pedestrian injured over the same period in 2023, an increase of nearly 5 percent. In the same period of the pandemic year 2020, 6,478 pedestrians were injured.

And 115 pedestrians were killed in 2024, up from 101 last year, according to the NYPD.