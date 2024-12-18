Wednesday’s Headlines: Plop, Plop, Fizz, Fizz Edition

Sometimes you overdo it at the office party and you just want to take a few Alka-Seltzers and get right to the news without any big song and dance. If you're that person, today you're in luck:
- The pictures from this MTA fender-bender are just incredible, showing either someone was going too fast or somebody stopped too short (because he was going to fast). (NYDN)
- Speaking of crashes, after we broke the story, the Post covered that horrific crash involving a reckless driver and a hero Sanitation worker. We had more details about how dangerous car drivers make the streets, of course.
- The new Queens bus map is here! The new Queens bus map is here! (Streetsblog, NYDN, amNY, Gothamist)
- More fear-mongering over congestion pricing in the Post, of course.
- Now alcohol delivery workers are being screwed. (Gothamist)
- Asking for a friend: Who will freakin' reform the NYPD already??! (Hell Gate)
- I've been a fan of Jimmy Oddo since he made that expletive-filled appearance on a Norwegian parody interview show, so we look forward to holding him accountable for getting garbage off the sidewalk now that he's been picked to lead the Department of Sanitation. (The City)
- People can make all the stink they want over the minor issue of the aesthetics of the proposed dock house at the 79th Street boat basin (West Side Rag), but let's not forget that the redesign of the rotunda is a car infrastructure project, as Streetsblog has reported.
