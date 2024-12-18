Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
NYPD Chases

Cyclist Badly Injured By Driver Fleeing Cops

Authorities refused to comment on allegations that the crash was the result of another police chase.

5:48 PM EST on December 18, 2024

File photos: Gersh Kuntzman

A 44-year-old cyclist was badly injured by a driver who hopped into a car to get away from police in the West Village on Wednesday afternoon — and authorities refused to comment on allegations that the crash was the result of another police chase.

What is known is that police approached a suspect near the corner of W. Third Street and Mercer Street at around 3 p.m. for reasons that a police spokesperson declined to provide.

The suspect "jumped into a vehicle," the spokesperson said, and drove it the wrong way down W. Third Street, striking the cyclist before fleeing.

The driver remains at large. The cyclist was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

The officer in the NYPD's public information office declined to discuss why several outlets, including FreedomNewsTV and Citizen, reported that the driver was fleeing a police chase in a Ford Fusion. After the crash, according to Citizen, the police chase was "called off."

Citizen also reported that the unoccupied Ford Fusion was later found near Prince Street in SoHo.

It's the latest example of a crash stemming from a flight from police, a sequence of events that are on the rise since the beginning of the Adams administration, as Streetsblog and The City have reported.

The Sixth Precinct (just under the gray box on Manhattan's bottom western corner) has not been a hotbed of pursuits, according to city records:

This is a breaking story and we hope to update.

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Congestion Pricing

NJ Refusing ‘Generous’ Congestion Pricing Lawsuit $ettlement, Hochul Says

If you believe Gov. Hochul, her New Jersey counterpart is leaving lots of money on the table, which one activist said was just "stubbornness" on his part.

December 19, 2024
MTA

The Queens Bus Redesign Is Finished. Probably

The MTA revealed what it's calling the absolutely final Queens bus network redesign proposal on Tuesday ... a year after it said the same thing.

December 18, 2024
Transit Fares

Albany Should Use ‘Underutilized’ Transit Fund For LIRR, Metro-North Discounts: Report

An "underutilized" pot of state transportation funds could help lure more New York City residents onto the LIRR and Metro-North, according to a new report.

December 18, 2024
Parking

Council Members Want To Be Notified When City Repurposes ‘Their’ Parking

Why can't we have nice things? Because the Council wants DOT to issue more notifications whenever parking is affected.

December 18, 2024
See all posts