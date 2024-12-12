Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Idling

DEP Will Make Idling Complaint Videos Available Online for Violators

The Department of Environmental Protection hopes increased transparency will spur more companies to plead guilty to idling violations without demanding a trial.

12:03 AM EST on December 12, 2024

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk|

The city DEP will allow idling suspects to watch video evidence of their alleged transgression on a web portal.

Companies accused of illegal idling through the city's Citizens Air Complaint Program will be able to access the video evidence of their alleged violation via an online portal starting on Thursday — a new level of transparency that city officials hope will reduce the number of idlers who fight the tickets.

Citizen idling complaints have exploded in recent years, with more than 100,000 tickets issued so far this year to commercial idlers through the program. Each complaint, which nets the complainant a small bounty if the violator is found guilty, must include video evidence of the alleged violation.

Companies often challenge the violations, resulting in a lengthy trial process. The Department of Environmental Protection hopes that making the video evidence readily available will reduce the number of trials.

"Until now, if you received an idling violation, the only way for you to get hold of the actual video evidence was to file a Freedom of Information Law request," DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala told Streetsblog. “We’ve created a website ... that will allow anybody who receives a ticket just to go to a website, and download the video that is the evidence against them."

The new online portal will turn "a long, tedious process involving a lot of work on the defendant side and a lot of work on DEP side into what is basically a self service," Aggarwala said.

"If there's a very clear video that shows you're guilty, we are hoping that a higher percentage of them will just go ahead and plead guilty and get the paperwork done without waiting for a hearing."

Bureaucratic challenges to obtaining video evidence were among the issues raised by industry reps at a City Council hearing in September regarding the citizen complaint program.

Supporters of citizen enforcement also celebrated the new video portal — but called on Mayor Adams to juice the program with more funding to speed up the trial hearing process, which typically takes well over a year.

There are "tens of thousands" of hearing scheduled over 450 days after the date of the initial complaint — a delay that hurts violators and complainants alike — according to numbers crunched by the New York Clean Air Collective.

"While we applaud DEP making it easier for polluting companies to see the evidence of their illegal idling — so they can quickly change their deadly behavior — Mayor Adams has left DEP without adequate resources to issue idling summonses in a timely fashion," the anti-idling group said in a statement.

"The anti-idling program pays for itself, and there is no good reason that DEP typically 1) issues idling summonses months after citizens submit complaints and 2) sets hearing dates more than a year afterwards," the group said. "That is unfair to companies getting the tickets and to the public; we all benefit when our City promptly corrects illegal air pollution."

Idling violations often take more than a year to go to trial, but could be quickly resolved if companies were more inclined to simply plead guilty.Chart via New York Clean Air Collective

Idling complainants currently receive a 25-percent bounty on any violations they submit that lead to a conviction. Two proposals at the City Council would, separately, cut the bounty to 12.5 percent and increase fines for violators from a minimum of $350 and maximum of $2,000 to a range of $1,000-$2,000 for the first offense, $2,000-$4,000 for the second offense and $3,000 to $6,000 for the third offense.

Discussions over those bills are ongoing, Aggarwala said.

Companies accused of illegal idling can access new portal via the Citizens Air Complaint Program webpage.

David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

e-bikes

Two Council Members Abandon E-Bike Registration Bill After Divisive Hearing

Council members Chi Ossé and Yusef Salaam pulled their support of a City Council bill that seeks to register all e-bikes.

December 12, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Ghost Car Update Edition

It's not all bad news out there! Sure, the City Council may restrict e-bike use, but the mayor's initiative against ghost cars is gaining speed. Plus other news.

December 12, 2024
Buses

Better Buses Will Be Big for Business on Flatbush: Report

Mayor Adams has yet to follow through on his promise to bring bus lanes to Flatbush Avenue, where 70 percent of bus riders are going to shopping, dining or entertainment destinations.

December 12, 2024
e-bikes

DOT: Council E-Bike Registration Bill is Not Necessary to Make Streets Safer

Enforce existing laws. Keep redesigning the streets for safety. Hold delivery app companies accountable. But don't register electric bikes. That's what the DOT said on Wednesday.

December 11, 2024
See all posts