Carnage

Pedestrian Stuck and Injured in Queens by an NYPD Traffic Agent: Cops

Police officials said that one of their traffic agents struck and injured a pedestrian in Jackson Heights on Monday night, and was not arrested.

1:28 PM EST on November 26, 2024

File photo: Dave Colon

This time, the reckless driver wore a uniform.

A police spokesperson said that the 45-year-old traffic agent, whose name was not released, was driving southbound on 82nd Street in the dense residential core of the neighborhood at around 6:20 p.m. when he turned left onto 35th Avenue and struck a 53-year-old man in the crosswalk crossing with the light.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. The traffic agent remained on scene and was not charged, even for failure to yield. The investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

So far this year, according to city stats, drivers have injured six cyclists and eight pedestrians on just the one-mile stretch of 35th Avenue between Junction Boulevard and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, part of a year of carnage in which 4,037 cyclists and 6,917 pedestrians have been injured and 24 cyclists and 102 pedestrians have been killed through Nov. 17, according to the NYPD.

The citywide pedestrian fatalities are up 17 percent year vs. year, according to the police department. Pedestrian injuries are up 3 percent.

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

