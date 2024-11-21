Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Tisch Gets Wish in Rich Switch’ Edition

We were pleasantly surprised that Mayor Adams chose Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch to give the NYPD a clean sweep.

Everyone covered it — NYDN, NY Post (plus a sidebar), NY Times, amNY, Gothamist, Hell Gate, Crain's — but none offered our angle: Given her current agency's forthright and professional approach to public information, we expect a much better relationship with Tisch's NYPD than we have had under the last 11 commissioners (Lee Brown, we miss you!).

But until then, we've prepared a cheat sheet for the incoming police commissioner to prepare her for what we, as reporters, expect from the new top cop and her team. First order of business? Courtesy, professionalism and respect. But that shouldn't be hard — it's written on the side of all those badly parked squad cars.

Second: prompt dissemination of accurate information.

And is it too much to ask to keep the cops out of bike lanes?

In other news: