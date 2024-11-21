Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Tisch Gets Wish in Rich Switch’ Edition

We were pleasantly surprised that Mayor Adams chose Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch to give the NYPD a clean sweep.
Everyone covered it — NYDN, NY Post (plus a sidebar), NY Times, amNY, Gothamist, Hell Gate, Crain's — but none offered our angle: Given her current agency's forthright and professional approach to public information, we expect a much better relationship with Tisch's NYPD than we have had under the last 11 commissioners (Lee Brown, we miss you!).
But until then, we've prepared a cheat sheet for the incoming police commissioner to prepare her for what we, as reporters, expect from the new top cop and her team. First order of business? Courtesy, professionalism and respect. But that shouldn't be hard — it's written on the side of all those badly parked squad cars.
Second: prompt dissemination of accurate information.
And is it too much to ask to keep the cops out of bike lanes?
In other news:
- Speaking of Tisch, she updated the Council on her ongoing "trash revolution." It's slow-going, Hell Gate reported.
- The Department of Transportation, responding to a nearly unprecedented culture war against a simple bike lane on Bedford Avenue, will improve the design by adding in loading zones, which were long needed. Our guess? This won't appease crazy people who believe that the bike lane — and not cars that have injured more than 450 people in more than 1,000 crashes in the neighborhood so far this year — is "murdering" children (none of whom have been killed, by the way). (WPIX)
- Following on Streetsblog's exhaustive coverage, The City and Crain's also did a curtain-raiser on today's City Council vote on Mayor Adams's City of Yes zoning plan.
- And the Times continued its excellent series on housing in the City of Yes context.
- The Post continued its war on congestion pricing on behalf of "thousands" of municipal workers who believe it is unfair for them to pay a toll to drive into the most transit-rich spot in the country.
- Gov. Hochul, continuing to do politics really badly, blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the congestion pricing plan whose rollout she completely botched. (NY1)
- Our friends at the Social Life Project support congestion pricing and redesigning streets to take advantage of the reduction in cars.
- Meanwhile, raise a glass to these underground bars! (NY Post)
- Soon it's gonna rain/Rain pell mell. (NYDN)
- The Verrazzano Narrow Bridge celebrated 60 years without a bike lane. (Brooklyn Paper)