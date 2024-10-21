Monday’s Headlines: You Gotta Bereave Edition

Well, the dream dies hard. But before we put away the gloves and caps for the winter, let's tip our hats to our beloved New York Mets for an electrifying season that came to a sad close in the stolen land of Chavez Ravine last night.

It was an amazing season, which, you'll recall, started with the Mets losing their first five games, posting an 11-under-.500 record after 55 games, then catching fire, clinching a playoff berth on the last day of the season, beating two favorites in earlier playoff rounds, taking on (and occasionally pushing around) the league-best L.A. Dodgers before finally falling.

So wait til next year, New York (though, let's face it, if there's any team that can come back and make the World Series even after being eliminated, it's these Mets).

This guy said it all:

https://twitter.com/erichterrr/status/1848201130724999578

Except he left out something crucial: the Liberty won their first title last night, so there:

https://twitter.com/nyliberty/status/1848196052974710898

