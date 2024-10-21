Monday’s Headlines: You Gotta Bereave Edition

Well, the dream dies hard. But before we put away the gloves and caps for the winter, let's tip our hats to our beloved New York Mets for an electrifying season that came to a sad close in the stolen land of Chavez Ravine last night.
It was an amazing season, which, you'll recall, started with the Mets losing their first five games, posting an 11-under-.500 record after 55 games, then catching fire, clinching a playoff berth on the last day of the season, beating two favorites in earlier playoff rounds, taking on (and occasionally pushing around) the league-best L.A. Dodgers before finally falling.
So wait til next year, New York (though, let's face it, if there's any team that can come back and make the World Series even after being eliminated, it's these Mets).
This guy said it all:
Except he left out something crucial: the Liberty won their first title last night, so there:
In other news:
- We think the Times is buying a bill of goods about how suddenly all of the stalled and blocked street safety projects will now come to pass because the mayor is under indictment, but here's hoping the Gray Lady is right.
- Speaking of safe streets, sometimes the entitlement of drivers is absolutely stunning. Thankfully, we have the West Side Rag to remind us that car owners feel they must be allowed to drive everywhere, at any time, for any reason, even when they live in a neighborhood served by major subway lines on two main avenues. Reading Ellen Zaroff's column, one would think that the Department of Transportation was installing car horns on its open streets barriers — because Zaroff certainly would never blame car owners for impatient, anti-social honking, would she?
- Meet a cop who simply can't quit New Jersey, even though it's illegal for him to live there. (NYDN)
- New York Post hot-taker Steve Cuozzo isn't entirely wrong in this bizarre tribute to Penn Station.
- The Vessel will reopen on Monday. (NYDN)
- A cyclist was killed in the Bronx by the driver of a massive pickup truck that (curiously) did not have a front plate, despite being registered in New York, not that the Post bothered to ask about that.
- Like Streetsblog, ABC7 covered the protest for better bus service on Flatbush Avenue.
- Gothamist previewed this week's two City of Yes hearings in the City Council. (Both are on the Streetsblog calendar.)
- The Post seems to be on the wrong side in this battle of one cop upholding the law against tinted window and a cop who thinks he's the victim.
- The Daily News covered the death of Marco Tirado, who was killed by a driver in Brooklyn. In this case, at least, there were charges.
- We prefer congestion pricing, but former city DOT Commissioner Lucius Riccio has some good ideas for easing traffic and raising money for the subway. So why can't we have both congestion pricing and higher car-registration fees? (Crain's)
- Check out insurance fraudsters caught in the act. (NY Post)
- Former federal transit man Larry Penner has questions about the MTA's capital construction scheduling. (Mass Transit)