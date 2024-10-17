Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Vision Zero Cities Edition

We're down, but not out, especially given today's all-day conference on livable streets. Find out more by clicking above.

12:01 AM EDT on October 17, 2024

Cheer up, Mr. Met! It’s time for the Vision Zero Cities conference.

Let's not even talk about last night's game; let's talk about what a great day the livable streets crowd will have at Transportation Alternatives' Vision Zero Cities conference today and tomorrow.

We'll be spending the day talking about such things as calming streets through rational design, sustainable last-mile delivery, and reconnecting communities torn apart by highways.

It's basically our World Series. But until the opening gavel, here's yesterday's news:

  • The Roosevelt Island F train station got refurbished. (NYDN)
  • There was a fatal lithium-ion battery fire in Brooklyn. (NY Post)
  • The Times followed up on its own story about pre-Marathon bike riding now that the marathon organizers have killed the "guerrilla" rides.
  • Like amNY and Gothamist, we rushed to The Bronx to cover a Department of Transportation press conference about hopes for capping tiny stretches of the Cross Bronx Expressway. But we'll wait to provide coverage of the revolution, remembering what John Lennon said: we'd all love to see the plan.
  • It'll take a decade to make the Port Authority Bus Terminal great again. (NY Post)
  • New York bridges are falling down, falling down, falling down... (NY Post)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Department of Sanitation

Adams Must Avoid Berlin Wall of Sidewalk Garbage Cans: Experts

The Adams administration's refusal to put containers in the street could clog sidewalks and thwart a promising policy initiative, according to a new report.

October 17, 2024
Tom DiNapoli

Cost of Transportation in NYC Soaring … Because of Cars

Transportation costs have risen by more than 39 percent for the average household in the metro area — and it's because so many households got cars.

October 16, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

When Car Dependency Meets Climate Disaster

How does car dependency make weathering a storm harder, and what can we do about it? We sat down with two experts from the Urban Institute to find out.

October 16, 2024
DOT

The Mayor’s Ashland Pl. Compromise Remains a Safety Menace

The unsafe southernmost block of Ashland Place in Brooklyn remains a hotbed for crashes and confusion.

October 16, 2024
See all posts