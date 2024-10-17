Thursday’s Headlines: Vision Zero Cities Edition

Let's not even talk about last night's game; let's talk about what a great day the livable streets crowd will have at Transportation Alternatives' Vision Zero Cities conference today and tomorrow.
We'll be spending the day talking about such things as calming streets through rational design, sustainable last-mile delivery, and reconnecting communities torn apart by highways.
It's basically our World Series. But until the opening gavel, here's yesterday's news:
- The Roosevelt Island F train station got refurbished. (NYDN)
- There was a fatal lithium-ion battery fire in Brooklyn. (NY Post)
- The Times followed up on its own story about pre-Marathon bike riding now that the marathon organizers have killed the "guerrilla" rides.
- Like amNY and Gothamist, we rushed to The Bronx to cover a Department of Transportation press conference about hopes for capping tiny stretches of the Cross Bronx Expressway. But we'll wait to provide coverage of the revolution, remembering what John Lennon said: we'd all love to see the plan.
- It'll take a decade to make the Port Authority Bus Terminal great again. (NY Post)
- New York bridges are falling down, falling down, falling down... (NY Post)