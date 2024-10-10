Thursday’s Headlines: Duggan Gets the Story Edition

Well, I guess we now know why the Department of Transportation didn't invite Streetsblog to its background briefing on its efforts to improve the streetscape around several stretches of the Brookyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn.

Of the many outlets that were allowed to attend the invite-only confab, only two published stories — and neither questioned the DOT spin.

Both Gothamist and amNY sat upright in their front row seats at the dog-and-pony show, yet none appeared to ask agency officials or activists on the ground a simple question: "Um, whatever happened to your plans to improve the streetscape on Third Avenue?"

Well, Streetsblog's Kevin Duggan did, even though he was working at a handicap because he didn't get the gilded invite to a briefing overseen by the 32-person DOT press and communications office. As a result, Duggan's story on the DOT announcement is the full picture: Yes, the agency has awesome Champagne wishes and caviar dreams for the long-suffering neighborhoods along the BQE, but it has also delayed a road diet for Third Avenue in Sunset Park.

The bottom line: It's easy to hold a party to talk about spending $5.6 million in federal rendering money, but it's hard to get street safety projects done when business interests complain that they need their cars.

