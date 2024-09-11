Tow Truck Stealing Scofflaw Still Not Caught By NYPD

Police still haven’t caught the car-brained pickup truck driver who was spotted on video stealing a tow truck whose operator was trying to remove his vehicle, damaging multiple cars parked on the street, and even sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident was caught from not one, not two, but three angles.

“Nobody’s taking this truck from me,” the jacked driver of the black Chevy screamed during Friday's incident in Sunset Park. “Put that fucking truck down, I’m warning you."

Then the muscle-bound pick-up truck driver decided to take matters into his own hands by jumping into the tow truck and driving away — except the move backfired as the getaway driver wrecked multiple cars as he fled. Then he even destroyed his own, which fell off the tow truck because the operator had not been able to finish securing it before the tow truck was hijacked.

Video and photos of the moment have spread on social media and detectives can clearly see the license plate of the car being towed — indeed, the Sheriff and NYPD know the owner because they've towed and ticketed him. Nonetheless, the NYPD has yet to arrest the truck-stealing scofflaw, who eventually abandoned the vehicles and fled on foot.

The NYPD press office told Streetsblog that there have been no developments since the incident, but did say that the fleeing maniac hit a car that had someone in it — and that person ended up in nearby NYU Langone Medical Center with minor injuries.

The failure to make an arrest is stunning, given that the truck that was being towed has such a long record of violations — its driver has 13 school zone speed camera violations, as well as multiple parking tickets. He owes $1,313.95 in fines, and was subject to towing by the city Sheriff because he has more than $350 in unpaid tickets in judgment.

But that’s apparently not the only debts this driver has.

The original tow truck POV video came from a TikTok account called @repodaddy82caddy; though the video has been taken down, it appears the driver was getting his car repossessed by his bank for not paying it off. The videos show the tow truck driver wearing an “INFAMOUZ NYC” t-shirt, which is a low-rider club based in Queens. DCPI has not released information on the repossession company.

One video, by a police officer who posts reaction videos to similarly buzzy crimes, has over three million views.

“Bro just went from a couple of hundred dollars of fees to seven counts of hit and run, robbery, and possibly grand theft auto. Good luck with that one,” the officer notes.

@repodaddy86caddy has other videos on his TikTok account, one of them even includes a catchy original song.

