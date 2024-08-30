Friday’s Headlines: Far Above Cayuga’s Waters Edition

Polk Award-winning investigative reporter Jesse Coburn and I (New York Press "Best Good Guy of NYC, 1997 and 1998!) were in upstate Ithaca to lecture first-year law students about the importance of the First Amendment and to thank our friends at the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic for all the fine work they've provided us over the years (and in the future — shhh!).

Here we were:

That's Kuntzman (center) and Coburn (left) with our Cornell lawyer Heather Murray. Photo: Mark Howard Jackson

So let's get straight to the news:

The NYPD fired a cop for writing a ticket to a driver who abused her placard, these court papers say. ( Gothamist

Likening yourself to a mayor who was defeated in his re-election bid is an odd play for Mayor Adams, but as the Times reported , calling himself "David Dinkins 2 ... has become a central theme in Mr. Adams’s re-election strategy."

amNY) We'll say it: The city's obsession with bus fare "evasion" is absurd, selective and downright mirror-breaking. If they'd pick up a looking glass, the MTA, the NYPD and the Adams administration would clearly see why people don't pay their bus fare: congestion causes buses to run too slowly, the city won't build dedicated bus lanes and most bus riders pay when they get into the subway anyway. This is a waste of time that slows down buses. ( NYDN

And, as the Times reported, "some riders feel justified in not paying the $2.90 fare because heavy traffic and a lack of bus lanes means that bus service can be slow and unreliable." Ya think?

And these enforcement blitzes are also arbitrary and capricious: