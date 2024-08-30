Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Far Above Cayuga’s Waters Edition

Streetsblog's freak flag was flying all over Ithaca yesterday. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on August 30, 2024

Polk Award-winning investigative reporter Jesse Coburn and I (New York Press "Best Good Guy of NYC, 1997 and 1998!) were in upstate Ithaca to lecture first-year law students about the importance of the First Amendment and to thank our friends at the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic for all the fine work they've provided us over the years (and in the future — shhh!).

Here we were:

That's Kuntzman (center) and Coburn (left) with our Cornell lawyer Heather Murray. Photo: Mark Howard Jackson

So let's get straight to the news:

  • The NYPD fired a cop for writing a ticket to a driver who abused her placard, these court papers say. (Gothamist)
  • Likening yourself to a mayor who was defeated in his re-election bid is an odd play for Mayor Adams, but as the Times reported, calling himself "David Dinkins 2 ... has become a central theme in Mr. Adams’s re-election strategy."
  • We'll say it: The city's obsession with bus fare "evasion" is absurd, selective and downright mirror-breaking. If they'd pick up a looking glass, the MTA, the NYPD and the Adams administration would clearly see why people don't pay their bus fare: congestion causes buses to run too slowly, the city won't build dedicated bus lanes and most bus riders pay when they get into the subway anyway. This is a waste of time that slows down buses. (NYDN, amNY)
  • And, as the Times reported, "some riders feel justified in not paying the $2.90 fare because heavy traffic and a lack of bus lanes means that bus service can be slow and unreliable." Ya think?
  • And these enforcement blitzes are also arbitrary and capricious:
  • Just in time: A few days after we published an op-ed from "Gridlock" Sam Schwartz on the cost-effective way to protect subway riders, the MTA went and did it. (Gothamist)
  • If anyone sees a worse lede on a car crash story than the one published by the West Side Rag on Wednesday, we'll eat our hat (and our next FOIL lawsuit): "A cyclist on the Upper West Side was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a car that fled the scene." Ugh. Where do we begin?
  • Seriously, New Jersey Transit? Really? (NJ.com)
  • Gothamist had an interesting take on congestion pricing that reminded us that many subway users still feel it's "unfair" to charge drivers to fund transit, which is sort of the definition of embodying your own oppression.
  • In a related story, the MTA is still paying to finish Grand Central Madison. (Crain's)
  • The bike path on the Tappan Zee Bridge is already falling apart. (LoHud)
  • Is this really the question you want to ask when it comes to a city with not enough basic recreation space, Crain's?
  • And, finally, the Times did a tremendous tribute to the literary muse that is the New York City subway.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Accessibility

They Want YOU: Massive Protest for Subway Elevators on Sept. 8

Advocates will canvass the city on Sept. 8 to call attention to the subway accessibility impacts of Gov. Hochul's decision to nix congestion pricing.

August 30, 2024
Streetsblog USASchools

Friday Video: ‘Where My Bus At?’

A group of Kentucky kids wrote a viral song about how the national school bus driver shortage is impacting them — with some impressive choreo to match.

August 30, 2024
School streets

More Safe School Streets Coming To NYC This Fall

A record number of school "open streets" will operate across the city when the school year starts next week, officials said.

August 29, 2024
Charging stations

Plugging Away: City Gets Big Biden Bucks for More EV Fueling Stations at the Curb

The city has won a $15-million grant to install hundreds more electric car chargers in the curbside lane, preventing any other use of that space for generations.

August 29, 2024
See all posts