Friday’s Headlines: Arbitrary and Capricious Edition

Obviously, the big story yesterday was the pair of lawsuits aimed at forcing Gov. Hochul to stop ignoring state law and start implementing congestion pricing.
We provided a very insightful analysis, while the dailies did what they do. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, amNY, Gothamist, Hell Gate, The City)
- Student Metrocards — well, OMNY, actually — will be better in the upcoming school year, with kids getting four free rides per day (NY Post, amNY, The City), but neither the MTA nor the Department of Education could answer our question about why the student OMNY won't be in place in every school by the opening day this September.
- Bus carnage in a Burger King in Brooklyn. (NYDN, NY Post)
- So why is the annual garbage smell worse this year? Let Gothamist explain.
- And, finally, it's nice to see that LeBron James and Klay Thompson aren't the only basketball players obsessed with sustainable transportation: